WATCH: David-Louise Turpin Wedding Vow Renewal Video

David and Louise Turpin renewed their wedding vows at least three times at the Elvis Chapel in Las Vegas, complete with an Elvis impersonator. Now that impersonator is as shocked as the rest of the world to hear that sheriff’s officials in Riverside County, California are accusing the couple of chaining some of their 13 children to beds and torturing them.
You can watch the wedding video from one of their vow renewals below, courtesy of the Elvis Chapel.
Sheriff’s officials on January 15, 2018 painted the couple’s home in Perris, California as a house of horrors, alleging that the couple tortured and endangered their 13 children between the ages of 2 and 29 and maintaining that some of the adult children were so emaciated and starved that deputies initially thought they were also children. The horrific sequence of events was exposed when a teenage child inside the home escaped and used a cell phone to report that her siblings were being held captive, authorities alleged.
Once at the home, the officials encountered the Turpins and discovered some of the children chained to beds, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The children also reported that they were starving, authorities said.
The bizarre scene – in which one neighbor even said that Louise Turpin, a homemaker, was allegedly spitting and smirking – stood in stark contrast to the scene at the wedding chapel, where the Elvis impersonator who handled the vow renewal tells Heavy.com that the family seemed happy and nothing seemed awry.
According to Kent Ripley, the Las Vegas entertainer and Elvis impersonator who was present when the Turpins renewed their vows, there seemed to be nothing amiss. He said the couple renewed their vows at the Elvis Chapel at least three times, including for their 30th wedding anniversary. He has not seen the family since 2016, he said.
He described the allegations as “shocking. Through the years, I actually remember them every well,” Ripley said in an interview with Heavy.com. “It’s not every day you meet a family with 12, 13 kids.” He said the couple had 11 children the first time he met them, but the family kept growing.
“They were unique because of the size of the family, the Brady Bunch times 2 plus 1,” he said of the first time he met them. “They seemed to enjoy themselves as a family, they seemed to get along, and the children were well-behaved.”
He said the children “definitely were skinny but seemed to be active and always going places and doing stuff. I do remember they were taught at home; they were home schooled. David had a fairly decent job. To support the family, he was a hard worker.”
According to Ripley, the children “all dressed alike,” and the boys had the same bowl-like haircut as their father. “I joked to him about being a Beatles fan and having a Beatles haircut,” said Ripley. “They seemed to enjoy each other,” he said of the family. “I’m speechless. I hope the kids are okay…David seemed to be very much caring for the kids and his wife.”
The family had gone through financial struggles throughout the years, although David Turpin made good money as an engineer for a defense contractor at least through 2011.
Table thought. God is our refuge Comparison of David and Ruth
Psalms 91:1-4 (KJV) [1] He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.
[2] I will say of the LORD, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.
[3] Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.
[4] He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth shall be thy shield and buckler.
In this psalm the words penned here seems to come from a man who has experienced trouble and danger and who has sought the refuge of the Lord.
It is the story of the man who had exposed himself to dangers Just as an innocent or naive chicKen who is away from its Mother. It has seen danger approach and runs under the Security of its wings. He is like the bird who was about to be trapped by the Hunter who has Set up a Net to catch it. A man who is vulnerable because he has no armour covering him when he is in a battle.
Circumstances that David wrote this psalm: Bible scholars feel that what happened in 2 Sam 24:1-14 could be the setting for writing this psalm
David:
David was a man who had the experience of living in the shadow of the almighty. in the Forest when facing Goliath etc. He got the name of a man who was after Gods own heart.
Yet He was also a man who yields to temptation and sins against God. That is actually an encouragement to many of weak people like us.
. 2 Samuel 24:1-4 (KJV) [1] And again the anger of the LORD was kindled against Israel, and he moved David against them to say, Go, number Israel and Judah.
[2] For the king said to Joab the captain of the host, which was with him, Go now through all the tribes of Israel, from Dan even to Beersheba, and number ye the people, that I may know the number of the people.
[3] And Joab said unto the king, Now the LORD thy God add unto the people, how many soever they be, an hundredfold, and that the eyes of my lord the king may see it: but why doth my lord the king delight in this thing?
[4] Notwithstanding the king’s word prevailed against Joab, and against the captains of the host. And Joab and the captains of the host went out from the presence of the king, to number the people of Israel.
In 2 Samuel 24:1-4 (KJV) David was at war with the Philistines. The devil set a trap for him to Number his people. However, this census of Israel’s potential army did not have the sanction of the Lord and proceeded from wrong motives. David either wanted to glory in the size of his fighting force or take more territory than what the Lord had granted him. This was the fowlers snare he talks about it in Psalm 91:3. The great thing about David was that he had a sensitive heart and immediately knew that he had committed a sin. He confesses his sin to God in 2 Samuel 24:10. However he had to face the consequences of going against Gods will and had to face the consequences of his action.
God offers him three options as punishments and he chooses the pestilence. A plague or pestilence is a punishment from the Lord when they sin.
2 Samuel 24:12-15 (KJV)
[12] Go and say unto David, Thus saith the LORD, I offer thee three things; choose thee one of them, that I may do it unto thee.
[13] So Gad came to David, and told him, and said unto him, Shall seven years of famine come unto thee in thy land? or wilt thou flee three months before thine enemies, while they pursue thee? or that there be three days’ pestilence in thy land? now advise, and see what answer I shall return to him that sent me.
[14] And David said unto Gad, I am in a great strait: let us fall now into the hand of the LORD; for his mercies are great: and let me not fall into the hand of man.
[15] ¶ So the LORD sent a pestilence upon Israel from the morning even to the time appointed: and there died of the people from Dan even to Beersheba seventy thousand men.
It is here that David weighs these options and decides to fall in to the hands of God rather than the hands of Philistines from whom no mercy can be expected. After committing something against the Lord, David recognises that it will be more tolerable to offer himself to the Lord. It is here that he runs like the frightened chicken under the wings of its mother ie God.
. 2 Samuel 24:16 (NIV) [16] When the angel stretched out his hand to destroy Jerusalem, the LORD was grieved because of the calamity and said to the angel who was afflicting the people, “Enough! Withdraw your hand.” The angel of the LORD was then at the threshing floor of Araunah the Jebusite.
The Lord relents and limits HIS punishment as David had anticipated.
All these experiences made him write Psalm 91 and his trust in the Lords protection in times of trouble.
David was able to experience the protection offered by wings of God through a difficult and a painful experience, mainly on account of his pride or disobedience.
If only he had listened to the story of his great grandmother, David would have learnt his lesson of obedience in a more peaceful way.
Ruth 2:7-12 (NIV) [7] She said, ‘Please let me glean and gather among the sheaves behind the harvesters.’ She went into the field and has worked steadily from morning till now, except for a short rest in the shelter.”
[8] So Boaz said to Ruth, “My daughter, listen to me. Don’t go and glean in another field and don’t go away from here. Stay here with my servant girls. [9] Watch the field where the men are harvesting, and follow along after the girls. I have told the men not to touch you. And whenever you are thirsty, go and get a drink from the water jars the men have filled.”
[10] At this, she bowed down with her face to the ground. She exclaimed, “Why have I found such favor in your eyes that you notice me—a foreigner?”
[11] Boaz replied, “I’ve been told all about what you have done for your mother-in-law since the death of your husband—how you left your father and mother and your homeland and came to live with a people you did not know before. [12] May the LORD repay you for what you have done. May you be richly rewarded by the LORD, the God of Israel, under whose wings you have come to take refuge.”
Ruth: Ruth’s experience of God of Israel was through the family of Elimelech and Naomi. She loved her mother in law and was willing to undertake a risky journey to an unknown land and people. She had put her faith on the God of her mother in law and gave up on her gods. God who works in mysterious ways directs her to the field of Boaz for gathering her food. It was Gods spirit who was working through all this. Boaz recognises that she has come to take refuge under the wings of the Lord God of Israel.
Here we find two characters who both find refuge under the wings of the Almighty God, one after a painful experience, but for Ruth it was a very pleasant experience.
The lesson for us this morning is whether we are disobedient and proud like David or humble and trusting like Ruth Gods wings is a place of refuge for both types of people.
As we begin a new year our hope is our God who is like a mother hen to us a strong fortress in times of trouble, under whose wings there is security.
Thanks to brother Xaviour ravin royer who sent the above message or he who wrote this God bless him.
He is a minister of God.