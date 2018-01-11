READ: Tweets of Eric Greitens’ Mistress’ Ex-Husband

Getty

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has admitted to having an extramarital affair following a “months-long investigation” by News 4. The outlet had been looking into a report that Greitens cheated on his wife, Sheena, back in 2015, and reported their findings on January 10.

The site was presented with audio that was secretly recorded by the mistress’ ex-husband. In that audio, a woman talks about a sexual encounter that she had with Greitens back in March 2015. According to News 4, the unnamed woman, who is apparently a hairdresser, met Greitens in 2014 when she “cut his hair.” She told her then-husband that she “instantly had a big crush on him.”

The two ended up talking and developed a mutual chemistry, which led to Greitens inviting the woman to his house. Although she suggested going out for coffee, he insisted that he could not be seen in public with her, so she accepted his offer. When she got to Greitens home, he was very flirtatious and she claims that he made a move.

“I’ll make you feel better. I’ll make you feel good. Come downstairs. I want to show you how to do a proper pull-up. And I knew he was being sexual and I still let him. And he used some sort of tape, I don’t what it was, and taped my hands to these rings and then put a blindfold on me,” the woman claims Greitens said to her. She went on to tell her then-husband that Greitens took a naked photo of her and threatened to expose her if she told anyone about their encounter.

“He took a picture of my wife naked as blackmail. There is no worse person. I think it’s as bad as it gets, It’s as bad as it gets when someone takes advantage of something,” the woman’s ex-husband told News 4.

In March 2016, Greitens’ mistress and her husband filed for divorce. Around that same time, the mistress’ ex started posting all kinds of things on Twitter, posting messages about Greitens, calling him things like “fake” and a “home-wrecker,” all while making sure to @ reply both Greitens and his wife in several of the tweets.

You can read some of those texts below. The man’s Twitter handle has been blurred out by Heavy.

After news of Greitens’ affair went public on News 4, he and his wife released a joint statement, which you can read below.