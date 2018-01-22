Kathleen Dawn West: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook

The body of 42-year-old Kathleen ‘Kat’ Dawn West was found outside of her home in Calera, Alabama, a suburb outside of Birmingham.

Although authorities have classified the woman’s death as a homicide, they have not elaborated on the details of the case.

West’s Facebook page showed her as a doting housewife and mother. The woman also ran her own adult website which she promoted through Twitter and Instagram.

The death of West has caused a social media storm, with many having very strong opinions on what they believe may have happened, and what is being shared about the woman.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Her Body Was Found Outside of the Home She Shared with Her Husband & Child

West was found dead outside of the home she shared with her husband (shown in the above photo with West) and daughter in Calera, Alabama. The woman’s Facebook page states that she is originally from Tampa, Florida.

Police say that West’s death is being investigated as a homicide, but details of her death have not yet surfaced. On the asphalt across the street from the family’s two-story brick home, apparent blood stains could be seen.

2. She Described Herself as a Family Woman, & Had Her Own Adult Website With Racy Photos Accessible Through a Paid Subscription Service

While West’s Facebook page describes the woman as a “Full Time Wife & Mommy,” other websites, which she did not appear to hide, showed another lifestyle.

The woman had her own website on OnlyFans, where you can subscribe for $15.99 per month to see her content. According to OnlyFan’s website, the benefits to having a subscription to someone’s page are as follows:

Apart from having exclusive access to all the private content being posted by that OnlyFans user, you also have the benefit of being able to communicate with them directly via our ‘Direct Message’ interface! Furthermore, with lots of great new features coming soon, following an OnlyFans profile will bring you closer than ever to that person.

The site’s FAQ sections also talks about how you can earn money for running a page on the site. “Simple,” the website states. “Add your bank account and then start uploading great content! Payments are made automatically, daily, typically reaching your bank account within 48 hours.”

As to how much you can make on the site, OnlyFans stated: “Well that really depends on the quality and quantity of the content you upload. Obviously the more you post, the more incentive there is for your fans to subscribe (and remain subscribed) to your profile. Be sure to download our mobile app to ensure you can upload as much content to your fans easily and on the go!”

3. She Had Nearly 52,000 Instagram Followers & Used Twitter to Sell Clothes and Promote Her Adult Business

Happy Sinful Sunday 💋

New pics up on site;) Hi;) please check out my subscription 😊 https://t.co/lMgpi9OmgK pic.twitter.com/ehvRljwctC — kitty (@kittykatwest75) January 7, 2018

While private, West’s Instagram page shows over 52,000 followers. She appeared to use Twitter to sell clothes and other items, but also to promote her adult business.

Join OnlyFans today, set a monthly subscription price and get paid for your content! https://t.co/lMgpi9wKSa pic.twitter.com/7UEGduqJUY — kitty (@kittykatwest75) November 9, 2017

The twitter account appears to have taken a turn on August 11 of this year, when she tweeted: “Happy Frisky Friday – Let’s get this party started,” with a link to her OnlyFans account, along with a “wish list” where fans could purchase lingerie for her.

4. Her Mother Created a Donation Page on Facebook With an Emotional Message

Nancy C. Martin, who identified herself as West’s mother on a Facebook donation page for West. She talked about “negativity” surrounding her daughter’s death and is asking for help for funeral services. Martin wrote:

It seems so impossible for the extreme sadness and grief we feel as the loss of our beautiful daughter Kat to ever diminish or decease however, the Lord is our hope and our salvation, and he can turn our mourning into comfort. God wants to encourage us and relieve our sufering if we will just go to him at all times. And his word is powerful enough to bring healing and solace even during our darkest hours. My Family ask for your prayers and support in our time of loss. My beautiful daughtrer Kat was not just my daughter but a cherised wife to Jeff, as well as a loving mother to their daughter. So much negativity is out there, but with God all I see and hear is the goodness of my Kat. My family and I ask for help in the services to lay our daughter to rest with the good Lord, to where she will be guideng her daughter and husband through this. If you’re not able to make a donation we ask for prayers.

You may donate to the fund by clicking here.

5. No Charges Have Been Filed

At the time of publishing, no arrests had been made or charges filed.

Meanwhile, thousands have taken to Facebook groups to speculate as to what they believe may have happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.