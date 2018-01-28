Timothy Smith: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Google Maps

Timothy Smith has been identified as the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle-toting suspect police say opened fire on multiple people early Sunday morning at a self-service car wash in a small community in Pennsylvania, killing four, state police said at a press conference.

Authorities described a harrowing mass murder in which one woman survived the carnage by hiding in the back of a pickup truck, escaping from the killer’s line of sight.

The suspect, 28, whose name is also given as Timothy O’Brien Smith and Tim Smith, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head after the shooting in Melcroft, an unincorporated area in Fayette County about an hour from Pittsburgh, authorities said. He is not expected to survive, police said, and it’s believed that his wound might be self-inflicted.

The victims have been identified as Chelsie Cline, 25; Cortney Snyder, 23; Seth Cline, 21; and William Porterfield, 29.

The shooting occurred about 2:45 a.m. on January 28 on Route 711, also known as Indian Creek Valley Road, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The shooting occurred at Ed’s Car Wash, across from G&D Market and beside Ridgeline Heating and Cooling, the newspaper reports.

Police said there is no outstanding threat to the Fayette County community.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Family Members of the Victims Say a Domestic Dispute Led to the Shooting

BREAKING NEWS: @WPXI_Lori is working on getting more details on this shooting in Melcroft, PA. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/q9SZxUy46h — Gigi (@wpxigigi) January 28, 2018

Authorities have not yet revealed the motive or how Smith knew the victims. However, family members of the victims have said that the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute, according to WPXI-TV. The news station reports that the sister of one of the victims said the shooter is a man her sister, Chelsie Cline, previously dated. Chelsie Cline is among the victims killed in the shooting, according to WPXI.

A woman wrote on Facebook: “It’s my cousins….and those who was MURDERED did nothing wrong!! The lunatic who chased them down shot them all, then his self! He was a jealous X of one of his victims….that’s what happened!!!”

Family of the victims tell Channel 11 the shooting of their 5 loved ones at a car wash early Sunday morning in Melcroft Pa, was the result of a domestic. One person is in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/gWCe8G4xRb — Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) January 28, 2018

Four people died at the scene and a fifth person, the suspect, was taken to a local hospital. The sixth person at the scene only suffered minor injuries from broken glass, police said.

Two victims were located inside a pickup truck and “two others were found outside in the car wash’s parking lot,” reports 5 News Online, adding that authorities towed three vehicles from the scene.

2. The Suspect Was Wearing a Ballistic Vest & Armed With an AR-15 Semi-Automatic Rifle & a 9mm Handgun, Police Say

The suspect was heavily armed when he arrived at the car wash, although authorities say they aren’t clear whether he followed the victims there. Police say the suspect, Timothy O’Brien Smith, was armed with an AR-15 .223 semi-automatic rifle and a 9mm handgun. Smith was wearing a ballistic vest, but the vest did not have body armor plates in it, police said.

Police believe Smith arrived at the car wash and parked on the side of the building before the other four victims came to the same location in two separate vehicles. Police said he had several magazines for both guns.

According to police, Chelsie Cline and William Porterfield arrived at the self-service car wash and exited their vehicle and went to the side of the car wash. They were then shot and killed, police said.

The other two victims, Seth Cline and Cortney Snyder, got to the scene at the same time in a pickup truck. Snyder, who was driving the truck, and Cline were shot in the vehicle while it was stopped. The female passenger who escaped was in the rear of the cab and was able to take cover and survive. Police said they believe the gunman did not know she was there.

3. Smith, Who Is From Ligonier, Pennsylvania, Allegedly Used to Leave Bear on Chelsie Cline’s Car

Sources close to Fayette County Mass Shooting investigation confirm suspects name as Timothy Smith of Ligonier. — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) January 28, 2018

Tim Smith is from Ligonier, Pennsylvania, according to KDKA-TV. He was shot in the head, according to police. He remains hospitalized and is not expected to survive, according to police. It is a possibility that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, but police have not confirmed that yet.

Little information has been released about Smith so far.

The sister of one of the victims said Smith “would leave stuff” on her sister’s car, WPXI-TV reports.

Victim’s sister says of the alleged shooter who killed 5 people in Melcroft, PA – “He would leave stuff on her car. She’d get done with work and she’d come out and there would be a case of beer on her hood… Now I could see it. He has a very obsessive personality.” — Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) January 28, 2018

“She’d get done with work and she’d come out and there would be a case of beer on her hood… Now I could see it. He has a very obsessive personality,” the sister told the news station.

4. Friends & Family Have Posted Tributes to the Victims on Facebook

NEXT at 7:30: @WPXI_Lori is just moments away from a shooting investigation in Melcroft, Fayette County. This is a pic of the scene a neighbor sent me. Look for a live report in minutes. pic.twitter.com/14kDZdLEe5 — WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) January 28, 2018

Chelsie Cline’s brother, Seth Cline, was also killed in the shooting, WPXI-TV reports.

Friends have been posting tributes to both Chelsie and Seth Cline.

Jenna Porterfield, of Connellsville, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette her husband, William Scott Porterfield, 29, was also among the victims.

Jenna Porterfield shared a photo from their wedding day on Facebook:

5. Pennsylvania State Police Are Investigating the Shooting & Have Released Few Details

BREAKING: @WPXI_Lori is talking to @PSPTroopBPIO and we are hearing 5 fatalities/1 injured at this shooting in Melcroft,PA. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/5hyKWouZlL — Gigi (@wpxigigi) January 28, 2018

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the shooting and have released few details. Some information was released at a Sunday press conference, but not all questions have been answered because of the ongoing investigation.

Trooper Robert Broadwater told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that there is no indication that the shooting was the result of a drug deal gone bad, but he did not comment on reports that the shooting was domestic violence-related.

“There is no indication of drug activity at this point. But we have no motive, no reason,” Broadwater told the newspaper.

“We’re not sure exactly what occurred,” Broadwater told the Tribune-Review. “Trying to investigate why this happened and how it happened.”

Melcroft is an unincorporated community in Saltlick Township in Fayette County. Saltlick Township, made of up of several small communities, is home to only about 3,400 people and is located about 50 miles southwest of Pittsburgh.