Women’s March Los Angeles 2018: Route, Time, Map, & Schedule for Today

Los Angeles is hosting its own Women’s March today, January 20. Last year, hundreds of thousands of people participated in the Women’s Marches around the country, so we’ll likely be seeing big crowds today too. More than 28,000 people have RSVP’d on Facebook, indicating that they’re going to the event in LA today. So you’ll definitely want to arrive early to beat the crowds. The Women’s March in Los Angeles starts today — Saturday, January 20 — at 8:30 a.m. Pacific and lasts to 3 p.m. The event will kick off with a rally at 8:30 a.m. at Pershing Square Park in Downtown LA (5th & Hill). The march will then begin at 10 a.m. and will end at Grand Park/City Hall. At the time of publication, the Women’s March LA (WomensMarchLA.com) website was down, so we’ll provide as many details here as we can, so you can get all the information you need even while it’s not available. Here’s a map of where the event will kick off: Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013, provided by the Women’s March LA:
And here is a map of the march’s route. The march itself will begin at 10 a.m. All food trucks and the Art Resistance Area will be in the City Lot at 1st and Broadway. All nonprofit booths will be in Grand Park, Block 2, between Grand and Hill Streets.
You can also view a map via Google Maps, including road closures in the area:
Prepare for street closures. So far, 18 street closures are expected, but more could be added, Daily News reported. The street closures include:
- Southbound at 4th Street and Grand Avenue
- Eastbound at 7th Street and Olive Street
- Eastbound at 7th Street and Hill Street
- Eastbound at 7th Street and Broadway
- Eastbound at 7th Street and Spring Street
- Northbound at 5th Street and Main Street
- Northbound at 3rd Street and Main Street
- Northbound at 1st Street and Main Street
- Westbound at Temple Street and Spring Street
- Westbound at Temple Street and Broadway
- Westbound at Temple Street and Hill Street
- Southbound at Grand Avenue and 1st Street
- Southbound at Grand Avenue and 2nd Street
- Southbound at Grand Avenue and GTK (General Thaddeus Kosciuszko) Way
- Southbound at Hope Street and GTK Way
- Southbound at Figueroa Street and 2nd Street* (one of two closures with the same number —17)
- Southbound at Grand Avenue and 6th Street* (second of two closures with the same number —17)
- Southbound at Beaudry Avenue and 4th Street
Getting to the event might take some extra time, so leave early. Tickets are not required for this event. You can use the LA Metro to get to the event, but the Women’s March webpage asks you to be aware that trains may be delayed and some stops may be closed due to congestion. You’ll want to leave early just in case this happens while you’re traveling to the event. Two Metro stops are near the march: The Pershing Square Metro Station at 5th & Hill, and the Civic Center/Grand Park Metro Station at 1st & Hill. To find your Metro route, visit: https://www.metro.net/.
Metrolink is offering extra trains on the Antelope Valley, San Bernardino, and Ventura County Lines to accommodate Women’s March passengers. Women’s March LA advises: “From Union Station, transfer to the Metro Red or Purple Line to Pershing Square. To avoid crowds at station ticket vending machines, purchase your $10 Weekend Day Pass on the Metrolink App to enjoy unlimited systemwide travel with free transfers to Metro rail. Please check Metrolink’s website for details and schedules.” The Women’s March doesn’t recommend driving downtown because of street closures, but there are many parking lots close to Pershing Square if you drive.
Wear comfortable clothes when you come, including walking shoes (you’ll be walking a lot!) You can also make and bring your own signs. However, following Los Angeles Municipal Code. The Women’s March advises: ” Los Angeles Municipal Code Section 55.07 makes it a misdemeanor to possess during a demonstration, rally, picket line or public assembly any length of lumber, wood, or wood lath unless it is one-fourth inch or less in thickness and two inches or less in width, or if not rectangular, not more than three-quarters inch in its thickest dimension.”
Featured speakers and supporters who will take the stage during the rally will include Scarlett Johansson, Chloe Bennet, Rowan Blanchard, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sophia Bush, Laverne Cox, Lea DeLaria, Tony Goldwyn, Paris Jackson, Megan Mullally, Olivia Munn, Nicole Richie, Catt Sadler, Adam Scott, Olivia Wilde, Larry Wilmore, and Alfre Woodard. Idina Menzel, Andra Day, Rachel Platten, Maxwell, and The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles with Melissa Etheridge are also set to perform. Other special guests include Mayor Eric Garcetti, GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis, Los Angeles LGBT Center CEO Lorri L. Jean, civil rights advocate Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, Planned Parenthood Los Angeles President & CEO Sue Dunlap, Black Lives Matter’s Melina Abdullah, ACLU of Southern California Executive Director Hector Villagra, Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, and more.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
1 Comment
Discuss on Facebook
For if they do it for a green tree
Or it may be rendered impersonally, “if these things are done in a green tree”; by which is meant the Lord Jesus Christ, who is often compared to a tree, as to a green fir tree, an apple tree, a vine, and is called the tree of life: and may be said to be a moist or green tree; because, as a green tree is full of juice, so is he of grace and goodness; as that is flourishing, so was he in the fame of his doctrine and miracles, in the spread of his Gospel, and in the increase of his kingdom and interest; and as that is fruitful and useful, so was he in preaching the Gospel, and healing diseases; and as that is not proper to be cut down, nor fit fuel for the fire, so he was not deserving of death, or to be used in the manner he was; the metaphor seems designed to express the righteousness and innocence of Christ; see ( Ezekiel 20:47 ) ( 24:4 ) who was pure in his nature, without sin in his life, harmless in his conversation, and did no hurt to any man’s person or property: his enemies could find nothing, nor prove any thing against him; nor even the devil himself, but owned him to be the Holy One of God; and he was also declared innocent by his judge, the Roman governor: and yet, how many hard and grievous things were done unto him! He was persecuted in his infancy, and his life was sought for; he was despised and reproached by men all his days; he was apprehended as if he had been a thief, and was bound as a malefactor; and arraigned at the bar of men, as if he had been the greatest criminal on earth; he was mocked, buffeted, and spit upon in the palace of the high priest; be was scourged by Pilate, and misused by his soldiers, who arrayed him with a scarlet robe, put a crown of thorns on his head, and a reed in his hand, and in a mock way bowed the knee to him, and saluted him as King of the Jews; they crucified him between two thieves, and as he hung on the cross mocked him, and gave him gall and vinegar to drink. To which may be added, that he was forsaken by his God, and Father, and his wrath was poured out upon him, as he sustained the persons, and bore the sins of his people; the curse of the law was executed on him: and justice drew its sword, and sheathed it in him: and now if all these things were done to such an useful, holy, harmless, and innocent person, what shall be done in the dry? by whom wicked men are designed; who, as dry trees are without juice, so are they destitute of grace and righteousness, and all that is good, and bring forth no fruit, neither to God, nor themselves, nor others; but, like dead and withered trees, are dead in trespasses and sins, and full of all manner of sin, and rottenness, and impurity; and are deserving to be cut down, and are fit fuel for the fire of divine wrath and displeasure, both in this, and in the other world. The wicked Jews that rejected Christ, and crucified him, are particularly meant; and if such evil things were done by them to so just a person, what may not be expected will fall on them in retaliation for such usage? and if the Roman soldiers, under their encouragement acted such a part to Christ, who had never done them any injury, what will they not do to these men, when provoked by their insults and rebellions? and if such things were done to Christ by his Father, according to the requirement of the law, and the strictness of divine justice, when he was made sin for his people, though he knew none, nor committed any himself, what vengeance will fall on them, who must answer for their sins in their own persons? What devouring flames, and everlasting burnings, will such dry trees be exposed to, as being fit for them, and deserving of them? so the children of men are, by the Jews, in their writings, called, (Myvby Myue) , “dry trees” F21; the Targumist on ( Ezekiel 17:24 ) paraphrases the words thus;
“I have humbled the kingdom of the nations, which was strong as a green tree, and I have strengthened the kingdom of the house of Israel, which was weak as a dry tree.”
It is a common proverb with the Jews F24;
“two dry sticks, or brands, and one green, the dry burn up the green:”
intimating, that a few righteous persons among wicked men suffer with them; but if righteous men suffer, how much more the wicked? see ( 1 Peter 4:17 1 Peter 4:18 )
🔎🔍🔎🔍🔍🔎🔍🔎🔍🔎🔍🔍🔎
Song of songs5:9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,
We see the face Glory of Lord Jesus,it is refered here ,the church ,,the Bride of Lord Jesus Christ,,
The same face of Lord Jesus Christ we see in Revelation1:13,14,15,16,17,28,,,,
We see the face of,,,,
The one who came as son and the same as judge in future ,.
In Luke chapter,,
Luke 23:27,28
We see Jesus advising women of Jerusalem,,to weep for them and their children ,,,
If anyone in this church( USA) building is not accepted Jesus is Christ as your saviour please repent today itself,,
Do not postpone your salvation tomorrow,,,
Please get refuge to Jesus Christ ,,he is rock ,,
Revelation 1;6,7
Verses ,,says about how Jesus Christ will come as he is ,,and all the people will lament ,,
Says the Bible Revelation,,
You should get refuge to Jesus Christ
before door is closed ,,
the door of salvation ,,
Please enter in to the ship ,,
Because the people will lament ,,,asking the mountains fall on them ,,but we get refuge in Jesus Christ,,
Here it is told for non Christians or unbelivers,,
John 6;52 to 58 ,,
The Jews and gentiles told about Christians as man flesh eaters,,
Because Jesus said ,,
I am bread,,
Please turn to Jesus ,,
In Christ we have salvation,,
We have refuge under Jesus,,
Accept JESUS as your personal savour today ,,
Amen
God give you a day to you,,to turn to Jesus,,
Turn to Jesus today,,