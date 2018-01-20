Women’s March on Washington D.C. 2018: Route, Time, & Map for January 20

Getty

The Women’s March organization is hosting a one-year anniversary event, called Power to the Polls, on January 21. But Washington D.C. is hosting its own Women’s March today, January 20. A year ago, the women’s march in D.C. was massive, so expect a big crowd again today. The March on Washington 2018 (in D.C.) rally begins at 11 a.m. Eastern today, January 20, at the Reflecting Pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial. The march itself is expected to start around 1 p.m., according to the event’s official Facebook page. You can’t bring tripods, chairs, or tables. But you can bring cardboard posters or signs, as long as there are no metal or wood posts to hold them up.

Be sure and arrive early, because the event is going to be massive. At least 9,600 have RSVP’d that they plan to attend, and about 5,500 are expected. The rally portion of the event will feature several talented speakers. Here is a map of where the rally will be taking place:

Google Maps

The march, which is expected to begin around 1 p.m., will march all the way to the White House. Although the organizers did not to release the march on their website, according to their march’s Route Webpage, they have released the map via other sources. Thrillist shared a map of the march and where it will be taking place, courtesy of the Women’s March. You can view the map and route here. The march will travel along Constitution Avenue and Independence Avenue. Marshals will help direct the marchers so they know where to go.

Numerous special guests will be speaking at the rally before the march begins. They include:

Daryl Davis , musician, actor, lecturer, and race relations consultant. He’s the leader of the Daryl Davis Band and wrote Klan-Destine Relationships. He appeared on HBO’s The Wire.

, musician, actor, lecturer, and race relations consultant. He’s the leader of the Daryl Davis Band and wrote Klan-Destine Relationships. He appeared on HBO’s The Wire. Judith Heumann , an international disability rights advocate. She served as the first Special Advisor for International Disability Rights during the Obama administration.

, an international disability rights advocate. She served as the first Special Advisor for International Disability Rights during the Obama administration. Kofi Annan , president of the Fairfax County NAACP. He’s a native of Georgetown, Guyana, and immigrated to America at the age of 12. He served eight years in the U.S. Army and is now the founder and CEO of Veteran Career Counseling Services, LLC.

, president of the Fairfax County NAACP. He’s a native of Georgetown, Guyana, and immigrated to America at the age of 12. He served eight years in the U.S. Army and is now the founder and CEO of Veteran Career Counseling Services, LLC. Judy Gearhart, executive director of the International Labor Rights Forum. She teaches human rights at Columbia University.

executive director of the International Labor Rights Forum. She teaches human rights at Columbia University. Tim Kaine, former Vice Presidential nominee for the Democratic Party.

former Vice Presidential nominee for the Democratic Party. Brittany T. Oliver . She’s the founding director of Not Without Black Women, and is a race and gender activist. In 2016, she received national recognition for challenging white feminism during the early stages of the Women’s March on Washington.

. She’s the founding director of Not Without Black Women, and is a race and gender activist. In 2016, she received national recognition for challenging white feminism during the early stages of the Women’s March on Washington. Joanna Lohma, professional soccer player. She’s been a professional athlete for 13 years and is a Sport Diplomat.

professional soccer player. She’s been a professional athlete for 13 years and is a Sport Diplomat. Mia D. Mason , owner of Managers Lendors Investors, Inc.. She’s a veteran LGBT Infantry servicewoman, an Army electronic warfare officer, and a Naval aviation electronic technician.

, owner of Managers Lendors Investors, Inc.. She’s a veteran LGBT Infantry servicewoman, an Army electronic warfare officer, and a Naval aviation electronic technician. Chris Carson . She’s President of the League of Women Voters.

. She’s President of the League of Women Voters. Kelly Convirs-Fowler, delegate for the 21st district in Virginia.

delegate for the 21st district in Virginia. Kamala Lopez, director, actress, and President of Heroica Films.

director, actress, and President of Heroica Films. Jean S. Gearon, Ph.D. , Women’s Alliance for Democracy & Justice

, Women’s Alliance for Democracy & Justice Susan Platt, President of Platt Consulting.

President of Platt Consulting. Kings Floyd , co-chair of DC Metro ADAPT

, co-chair of DC Metro ADAPT Marcela Howell , executive director of In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda

, executive director of In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda Eve Hurwtiz, Treasurer of March On

Treasurer of March On Nuchhi Currier, President of the Women’s National Democratic Club

President of the Women’s National Democratic Club Muthoni Wambu Kraal, VP for Outreach and Training at EMILY’s List

VP for Outreach and Training at EMILY’s List Eleanor Smeal: President and co-founder of Feminist Majority Foundation

President and co-founder of Feminist Majority Foundation Toni Van Pelt: President of the National Organization for Women

President of the National Organization for Women Marilyn Karp: A leader of Indivisible Nova West, a group focused on Getting Out the Vote.

A leader of Indivisible Nova West, a group focused on Getting Out the Vote. Elise A. Bryant: Director and Labor Educator

Director and Labor Educator Greisa Martinez Rosas: DACA recipient and potential Dream Act beneficiary

DACA recipient and potential Dream Act beneficiary Nadia Hassan: Young Leaders Institute

Young Leaders Institute Ann Marie Benitez: Senior Director of Government Relations, National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health

Senior Director of Government Relations, National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health Wendi Wallace: Political Outreach Director for Planned Parenthood Action Fund

Political Outreach Director for Planned Parenthood Action Fund Tom E. Perez, Chairman of the DNC

Chairman of the DNC Bryce Armstrong, Miss District of Columbia USA 2018

Miss District of Columbia USA 2018



Performers will include Batala in Washington D.C. and SongRise.

This isn’t the only event in the nearby area that you can attend this weekend. On Sunday, January 21, at 7 p.m., a book discussion on feminist books will take place at the home of an Arlington NOW member (details here.) And on Saturday at 1 p.m., Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ in DC will be hosting an abortion discussion, focusing on the effects the pro-life movement has had on African Americans.