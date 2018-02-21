David Hogg: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

YouTube

David Hogg, a 17-year-old student at Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida, has been frequently featured in news reports since the horrific shooting on February 14. The aspiring journalist has interviewed students himself about the shooting and has become a prominent voice seeking stricter gun control legislation. But astute viewers noticed that he also appeared in a news report in California last year, and comparisons have been circulating social media, with some people accusing him of being a “crisis actor.” But David Hogg is actually exactly who he says he is, frequently posting about his life on social media and even Reddit. Here’s what you need to know about David Hogg, how the allegations began, and proof that he truly is a Stoneman student.

1. David Hogg Is a Senior at Stoneman High School and Aspires To Be a Professional Journalist

David Hogg is a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and loves broadcast journalism, CNN reported. He’s a Teenlink reporter for the Sun Sentinel, according to his Instagram profile, a student filmmaker, and a surfer. He and his family moved to Florida several years ago, when he was a freshman, and chose Stoneman partially because of the TV production classes the school offers. Hogg once wrote on Reddit about moving in the middle of his freshman year and how hard it was because so many people in high school weren’t authentic. He talked about missing his friends from Los Angeles, whom he still visits. He then told someone else on the site that the first few months can be really hard, but it does get better. As a sophomore, he created some of his own broadcast packages and decided that TV news was his passion.

Hogg has been very outspoken since the shooting, criticizing the NRA and advocating for gun control legislation. He was one of the first students who was interviewed nationally about the horrific event. He told CNN that he hid in a closet during the shooting and pulled out his phone, interviewing people near him about what was happening. “I want to show these people exactly what’s going on when these children are facing bullets flying through classrooms and students are dying trying to get an education,” he said. While he was filming, he said that all he could think was: “Tell the story.”

“If I was going to die, I wanted to die doing what I love, and that’s storytelling. And this is a story that needed to be heard. … At least our echoes, our voices would carry on and possibly make some action.” Here he is in another video where a group of students were interviewed:

He appeared again in this next video below, where he read an essay that he penned specifically for CBS. He said he was in his environmental science class when he heard the first gunshots. They never had an active shooter drill at the school, he said.

The allegations that Hogg and others were crisis actors may have partially originated from an email allegedly sent to journalist Alex Leary from Benjamin A. Kelly, along with Donald Trump Jr. liking two tweets about the conspiracy.

Here's the email. I asked for more information to back up the claim and was sent another email that linked to a YouTube conspiracy video. pic.twitter.com/VRSVOcjj3E — Alex Leary (@learyreports) February 20, 2018

Florida State Representative Shawn Harrison later announced that Kelly had been fired from his position as Harrison’s District Secretary after the tweet was released:

Tonight Mr. Kelly was terminated from his position as my District Secretary. I am appalled at and strongly denounce his comments about the Parkland students. I am again sorry for any pain this has caused the grieving families of this tragedy. — Shawn Harrison (@Shawnfor63) February 21, 2018

Robert Runcie, superintendent of Broward County Schools, told the Tampa Bay Times (and Alex Leary, whom Kelly reached out to) that Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg were, indeed, students at Stoneman. “These are absolutely students at Stoneman Douglas. They’ve been there. I can verify that,” he said. “Anything to disparage such brilliant and passionate youth who have the courage to stand up and do what they’re doing, I just think it’s outrageous and disrespectful for someone to make those allegations.”

2. He Appeared in a California Video that Went Viral While He Was on Vacation in August

Hogg’s appearance in a video that went viral in California caused some people to question his authenticity. In fact, the photo below is one of the many photos circulating on social media pointing out that he was interviewed in August 2017 in California before being interviewed this past week in Florida.

Facebook Hogg in California and in Florida Hogg in California and in Florida

But back during the California trip, Hogg made it very clear that he was vacationing in California, not living there. Here’s just one Instagram photo he shared talking about his vacation:

And a tweet about leaving for LA:

I love going to LA for the summer pic.twitter.com/C2x5L3jbBB — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 5, 2017

The viral video showed an argument that started when his friend put a boogie board on a trashcan at the beach and a lifeguard got very angry. Hogg talked to CBS Los Angeles about the incident, saying it was his friend who put the board on a trash can on the beach. A lifeguard asked his friend to move the board, and his friend did, but then said, “I didn’t know it was a crime to put your board on a trash can.” Then the lifeguard approached angrily and Hogg recorded the interaction. His video later went viral. He said they felt threatened because the lifeguard seemed unpredictable. Here he is later, sharing a video on his YouTube channel about what happened.

The video caused some people to question whether Hogg was truly a student. But as Hogg explained in a previous video, he was visiting the Los Angeles area in August. In fact, it’s not uncommon for him to visit California — his YouTube channel also shows another video he made while visiting California on vacation last winter. He definitely wasn’t expecting all that attention:

Going on the news now lolololololololol this is so unreal — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 7, 2017

3. Hogg Frequently Posted Videos and Updates about Stoneman Before the Shooting

Another day at Douglas pic.twitter.com/yYX8lnjDxX — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 22, 2015

One of the rumors circulating is that Hogg was a “paid crisis actor,” since he appeared in both California and Florida. As stated in the previous section, he was in California on vacation in August. But he’s frequently posted about life at Stoneman long before the shooting happened. Here’s just one example from his YouTube channel:

But there are more examples than this. He did a news story on January 20 about Douglas High and shared it on his Twitter page:

My latest news story https://t.co/iTSHszR5hA — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) January 20, 2018

In fact, he’s been very involved in newscast work at Stoneman.

Wait, we have a newscast? Yes, yes we do. This is an important story that more people need to hear. @EagleEyeMSD https://t.co/pGjrZWz0HC — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) January 20, 2018

In August he posted about seeing the solar eclipse in Broward County:

Here are a few more posts:

Help Douglas build drones https://t.co/NjQGrGEIqO — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 11, 2016

I wish we could copy this system in Parkland https://t.co/wDvFjNvt4R — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) November 11, 2016

4. Hogg’s Father Is a Retired FBI Agent

According to Hogg, his father is a retired FBI agent, which spurred more social media posts questioning Hogg’s authenticity. The Gateway Pundit ran a story about Hogg called “Exposed” which started some of the rumors about him. The headline read: “School Shooting Survivor Turned Activist David Hogg’s Father in FBI, Appears To Have Been Coached On Anti-Trump Lines.” The story pointed out that in an interview with CNN, Hogg defended the FBI and blamed President Donald Trump, before he revealed that his father was a former FBI agent. “I think it’s disgusting, personally,” Hogg said. “My father’s a retired FBI agent and the FBI are some of the hardest working individuals I have ever seen in my life. It’s wrong that the president is blaming them for this.”

Some people said that Hogg was an attempt to “prop up the FBI” after the FBI failed to follow up on a tip about Nikolas Cruz’s plans for a school shooting. But in reality, it’s not surprising that a teen would defend an institution that employed their parent. Hogg once wrote on Reddit that his dad was training at Quantico and learning about future terrorist threats right before 9/11 happened. In fact, he’s written multiple appreciative posts about his family on Reddit and in other places. He once wrote: “My dad has been saving since before I was born. I love my parents so much and am blessed to have their financial support. The reason they have saved so much for my college is because both were kicked out of there house at 18 basically and had to pay their way through college…”

5. He Had Trouble in an Interview, Which Spurred Allegations That He Was Coached

Hogg has appeared in a lot of videos, answering questions about the shooting. Behind-the-scenes clips were shown for one of these videos, which you can watch above. The video’s title alleges he was faking his lines, but read on for more details. Hogg keeps asking for a chance to repeat his words after losing his train of thought. Some people believe this is a sign that he was coached. But remember, Hogg is only a senior in high school and just went through a very traumatic situation. It’s absolutely possible that he simply had trouble keeping this thoughts together and the videographer gave him retakes, so they could show a short clip of what he wanted to say rather than a longer clip full of repeated words and pauses. It’s not uncommon for a TV news interview to be “practiced” a time or two before the final taping, so the interviewee knows exactly what they want to say and can say it quickly and succinctly. You can hear the cameraman or reporter telling him when he pauses, “It’s OK. You’re fine David, you’re fine.” Since the video is cut in several places, it’s possibly some of the “coaching” lines are just helping Hogg remember what he last said or where they left off in the interview.

Hogg responded to the allegations against him by telling BuzzFeed News: “I just think it’s a testament to the sick immaturity and broken state of our government when these people feel the need to pedal conspiracy theories about people that were in a school shooting where 17 people died and it just makes me sick. It’s immature, rude, and inhuman for these people to destroy the people trying to prevent the death of the future of America because they won’t.”

Hogg also has a Reddit account and he’s been very open about sharing his identity there, including posting his full name and sharing the lifeguard video that went viral. His posts reflect a conscientious teen who’s concerned about others, such as when he wrote: “Im fine with breaking HOA rules but the problem it that first responders wont be able to get though if me and others park on the street [sic].” He also posted about how society should be more accepting of overweight people because they often can’t afford to eat healthier. When asked seven months ago what people have gotten too accustomed to, his response included politicians’ lies, lobbyists, and “the danger of party politics.”

Months ago, in answer to a question about why we need more love in the world, he talked on Reddit about how he helped a 94-year-old woman go online and see a neighborhood that she grew up in. He said she almost cried, then showed him New York City on Google Street View, and it was the most fun he had all summer.