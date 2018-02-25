Trivia Savant Ken Jennings Won Millions on Jeopardy! What About HQ Trivia?

Getty

Ken Jennings won millions of dollars on Jeopardy! This guy beat a computer in a trivia throwdown. Jennings won Jeopardy! a mind-bending and record breaking 74 times. He’s a trivia genius, a prodigy, a phenomena, a fact savant, an encyclopedia. Jennings, 43, has the longest Jeopardy winning streak and the second highest overall earnings in the history of the syndicated show that debuted in 1964. But he didnt just play Jeopardy!

Jennings, dad of two kids, played 74 regular games, took the bronze and half a million in Jeopardy! Ultimate Tournament of Champions, $100,000 for second place in the Jeopardy! Battle of the Decades, and went up against IBM’s Watson walking away money-bags. All told, Jennings won more than $4 million playing Jeopardy!

There is no trivia game he can’t win.

2004: quiz show idol of millions

2018: can I have $11.16 if I answer all your trivia questions pls pic.twitter.com/kUJPpYCOyJ — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) February 20, 2018

Well almost no trivia game (almost only counts in horseshoes anyway).

But surely he’s won enough, right? Let’s not get greedy.

HQ Trivia is nuts. My son just played with like a half a million people. He has a 139 IQ and only made it to the fifth question. Chances of winning are slim because it’s crazy hard, but the play so simple: answer 12 questions right in the allowable time and if you do, you get a piece of the pot. Last week’s big game’s jackpot was 25 large, as in $25,000.

The BIGGEST prize for the BIGGEST brain! $25,000. Sunday at 9p EST. 🧠🏆💵 pic.twitter.com/SiGKPcL7n2 — HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) February 17, 2018

There’s tricks and hacks to try but really, who plays thinking they’re gonna get paid? People come for fun and stay because it’s addicting. And makes babies happy.

By the way, Jennings finally lost. Woo-hoo, Nancy!

