National Margarita Day 2018: Where to Find Deals & Freebies

Tequila lovers in the United States can rejoice because February 22 is National Margarita Day. The day celebrates the popular cocktail made from tequila, lime and sometimes fruity or spicy flavors. Luckily, a few places will be offering deals to celebrate the holiday.

It’s important for margarita fans to enjoy the cocktails while they last. There are reports of a tequila shortage. Reuters has reported that the high demand for tequila has led to a shortage of agave, which is the plant used to make tequila. The tequila shortage is predicted to last until 2021.

Local bars and restaurants are likely to have specials on Margs on National Margarita day as well, so if you don’t live close to one of the restaurants below, don’t be afraid to ask your favorite bartender if they’re offering any deals.

Read on for where to find deals on National Margarita Day.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

Margaritas Mexican Restaurants are celebrating National Margarita Day with the best of them. At the restaurant, you can try a flight of 4 different flavored margaritas for $10.

Tony Roma’s

Now through February 25th, Tony Roma’s will be offering its hand-shaken Romaritas for only $4. The The Romarita is the “perfect mix of Sauza Gold tequila and Cointreau liqueur” to make every meal better.

On the Border

On the Border, the popular Mexican restaurant, is offering $2 margaritas all day. To make the deal a little sweeter, they are offering free queso dip with any adult entree purchase. There are 12 different margaritas to choose from. According to Parade.com, you must ask for the special offer upon ordering. Participation varies by location.

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze will bring back the popular $2.22 Classic Margarita deal. The Carribean-inspired restaurant will also offer margarita-inspired nail polish colors to celebrate National Margarita Day. It features 3 different colors. The polish will be given away to the first 100 people in each location that order food and drink.

Other Deals:

Blue Moon Mexican Cafe is offering $5 margaritas at the Boca Raton restaurant.

Chili’s is offering $5 margaritas throughout February.

Hooters is offering $7.95 margaritas with a free souvenir glass.

Lulu’s Bait Shack is offering buy one, get one free margaritas at the Fort Lauderdale location.

Royal Pig Pub is offering buy one, get one free margaritas at the Fort Lauderdale location.

El Fenix is offering $1 margaritas every day in February.

Still don’t see a deal for you? Visit this site to see if there are any official parties offered near you. There’s a list on the website broken out by city and state.

You can also always make a margarita at home using tequila, triple sec, agave nectar and fresh lime juice! Mix all your ingredients in a shaker and pour over ice into a salt-rimmed glass. You can also add things guava, blood orange, strawberry, mango or passion fruit to your tastes! You can also adjust the recipe and make a frozen margarita if that’s more of your style.