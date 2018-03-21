Austin Bombing Suspect Dead, Shots Fired: Report

The Austin bombing suspect believed responsible for terrorizing the Texas community with a series of serial bombings is dead after shots were fired, KVUE-TV is reporting via Twitter. Photos of a person of interest, supposedly wearing a wig, were published around the same time by News 4 San Antonio.

The suspect may have “detonated an explosive device as police attempted to arrest him.”

“BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect detonated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD,” reported Kris Betts of KVUE-TV. However, news then came that the suspected bomber was dead.

BREAKING: Bombing suspect is dead, law enforcement sources confirm. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) March 21, 2018

It was not immediately clear whether the wig-wearing person of interest in the first photos was the same person who is now dead. “BREAKING: Exclusive photos of Austin bombing ‘Person of Interest’ dropping off 2 packages at Austin @FedEx store. Believed to be wearing wig. Recognize him? Contact: @FBI @Austin_Police,” News 4 reporter Randy Beamer wrote on Twitter on March 20, 2018. Based on the photos circulated by Beamer, the alleged bomber’s mistake may have been the FedEx package that exploded, leading authorities to surveillance video and a sense of his identity.

MASSIVE police presence outside Woodspring Suites and Red Roof Inn on South I35. @Austin_Police investigating an officer involved shooting. @cbsaustin pic.twitter.com/gl1IGD2kSL — Jordan Bontke (@JBontkeCBS) March 21, 2018

According to the San Antonio television station, the station “obtained photos of the person investigators believe dropped off two suspicious packages on Sunday. Investigators say this is a person of interest and that the two packages are connected to the string of explosions in Austin.” The station reported that the photos came from “inside a South Austin FedEx Office store on Brodie Lane where the person shipped the two packages.”

One of those packages exploded on Tuesday March 20 at the FedEx facility near San Antonio.

At 12:47 a.m., Austin police tweeted, “APD is working an Officer Involved Shooting in the 1700 block of N. IH-35. Media staging area will be at the Sherwin Williams Paint, 3321 N. IH-35. APD PIO will be en-route.” However, it was not yet clear whether this incident was the one that resulted in the bombing suspect’s reported arrest.

Some photos circulated. The news, if confirmed by police, will be a big relief to the Austin community, which has lived in terror as the serial bomber struck at least six times, killing twice, in a series of escalating attacks throughout Austin. Killed in the bombings were two promising young men from prominent African-American families – Anthony House and Draylen Mason.

They opened package bombs and were killed. Then came news that the bomber had shifted tactics, using a “tripwire” over the weekend to injure two men in their 20s who were walking along a sidewalk area. Just a few hours before the arrested, the police had dispelled fears that the bomber had struck again at a local Goodwill store, saying a worker had ignited an old military ordnance that someone donated but was unrelated. Also Tuesday came word that the FBI thought there was a relationship between a package that exploded at a FedEx facility near San Antonio and the serial bomber.

https://twitter.com/ghettoking91/status/976367230962122753

