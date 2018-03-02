Central Michigan University Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Two people are confirmed dead in a Friday morning shooting at Central Michigan University. Suspect James Eric Davis Jr., 19, a sophomore at the university, is still at large and the campus remains on lockdown.

Shortly after 9 a.m, hiding in a classroom, a student at Central Michigan University tweeted “someone wants to start shooting.” Moments later, another student tweeted: “shots fired.” The university cautioning students to shelter in place.

Here’s what we know so far:

1. Police Said 2 People Were Shot Dead Shortly Before 9 a.m.

The two people shot and killed are not students; the suspect however is. University police said the shooing is a “domestic incident” but declined to confirm that the dead were Davis’ parents adding notifications needed to be made first.

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0 — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

Federal agents joined the search for Davis who is still on the loose.

#Breaking: Intense search for @CMUniversity student wanted for on-campus double homicide continues. The victims are not students.#Local4 pic.twitter.com/1BCZbdP3ne — Shawn Ley (@ShawnLeyLive) March 2, 2018

BREAKING: Special agents from the Detroit Field Division’s Flint office are en route to Central Michigan University to assist in a shooting incident that happened at a campus dorm. pic.twitter.com/oMCvJh9CIW — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 2, 2018

The first report of shots fired on Central Michigan University campus came shortly before 9 a.m. from a student hiding in a classroom. Minutes later, the CMU Campus Life Twitter reported the shooting happened on the fourth floor of the campus’ Campbell Hall and an officer on the scene as of 9:30 a.m. cautioned the “shooter still there.”

There have been reports of shots fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall. @cmupd urges students to stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/Suur3163zQ — CM Life (@CMLIFE) March 2, 2018

Campbell Hall is a student dorm located in a cluster with three other residence halls. The dorm has a police presence generally.

2. Students Posted Their Own Alerts

Hiding in a classroom because somebody wants to start shooting in Campbell hall 🙂 — Cath (@CatherineLAmour) March 2, 2018

Students have been posting alerts all morning with the university posting on its website around 20 minutes after the first student tweet.

Two other students have similarly posted that they’re hiding in classrooms or staying put.

The first person to tweet about the shooting posted the University is “still in lockdown.”

Still in lockdown. This is crazy — Cath (@CatherineLAmour) March 2, 2018

Just got a call from CMU. Shots fired on the fourth floor of Campbell. Please stay safe. — Mikgaylah🏳️‍🌈 (@mikaylah_horn) March 2, 2018

3. Campus, Local, State and Federal Law Enforcement Have Been Hunting Davis

#Breaking: search for @CMUniversity shooter expands to off campus apartments, police guns drawn, chopper in the air.#Local4 pic.twitter.com/ok5cjAAAUy — Shawn Ley (@ShawnLeyLive) March 2, 2018

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911. — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

Reports of Shots fired at Campbell hall, subject is a male last seen with mustard colored jeans and a blue hoodie, pistol potentially in waistband. He is not in custody and on foot north of Campbell hall. Do not move from where you are #cmich #cmu — Connor Byrne (@ConnorByrn3) March 2, 2018

Friday morning, CMU student Connor Byrne posted this:

“Reports of Shots fired at Campbell Hall, subject is a male last seen with mustard colored jeans and a blue hoodie, pistol potentially in waistband. He is not in custody and on foot north of Campbell hall. Do not move from where you are.”

4. Police Warned Student & Community To Lock Doors, Stay Put Until Davis Is Captured

⚠️Anyone living north of campus towards downtown, please lock your doors, shut your blinds and stay inside. ⚠️ — CMU SGA (@CMUSGA) March 2, 2018

#Breaking: police checking every car on @CMUniversity campus after 2 shot, shooter on the run. pic.twitter.com/3y4xKn3RIH — Shawn Ley (@ShawnLeyLive) March 2, 2018

The alleged shooter is still at large and those on campus are instructed to "take shelter," Lt. Cameron Wassman with @cmupd said via Central Alert. Stay with us as more develops. — CM Life (@CMLIFE) March 2, 2018

The university posts on its homepage this alert: “There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911”

Sherry Knight, associate Vice President with University Communications said the university is urging students to stay where they are and to not leave their dorm rooms/on campus buildings. We have received reports that classes have been cancelled and the campus is on lockdown. — CM Life (@CMLIFE) March 2, 2018

5. Students Have Been Reporting & Posting Videos Along With Local Media