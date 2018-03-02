Central Michigan University Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Two people are confirmed dead in a Friday morning shooting at Central Michigan University. Suspect James Eric Davis Jr., 19, a sophomore at the university, is still at large and the campus remains on lockdown.
Shortly after 9 a.m, hiding in a classroom, a student at Central Michigan University tweeted “someone wants to start shooting.” Moments later, another student tweeted: “shots fired.” The university cautioning students to shelter in place.
Here’s what we know so far:
1. Police Said 2 People Were Shot Dead Shortly Before 9 a.m.
The two people shot and killed are not students; the suspect however is. University police said the shooing is a “domestic incident” but declined to confirm that the dead were Davis’ parents adding notifications needed to be made first.
Federal agents joined the search for Davis who is still on the loose.
BREAKING: Special agents from the Detroit Field Division’s Flint office are en route to Central Michigan University to assist in a shooting incident that happened at a campus dorm. pic.twitter.com/oMCvJh9CIW
The first report of shots fired on Central Michigan University campus came shortly before 9 a.m. from a student hiding in a classroom. Minutes later, the CMU Campus Life Twitter reported the shooting happened on the fourth floor of the campus’ Campbell Hall and an officer on the scene as of 9:30 a.m. cautioned the “shooter still there.”
Campbell Hall is a student dorm located in a cluster with three other residence halls. The dorm has a police presence generally.
2. Students Posted Their Own Alerts
Students have been posting alerts all morning with the university posting on its website around 20 minutes after the first student tweet.
Two other students have similarly posted that they’re hiding in classrooms or staying put.
The first person to tweet about the shooting posted the University is “still in lockdown.”
3. Campus, Local, State and Federal Law Enforcement Have Been Hunting Davis
Friday morning, CMU student Connor Byrne posted this:
“Reports of Shots fired at Campbell Hall, subject is a male last seen with mustard colored jeans and a blue hoodie, pistol potentially in waistband. He is not in custody and on foot north of Campbell hall. Do not move from where you are.”
4. Police Warned Student & Community To Lock Doors, Stay Put Until Davis Is Captured
The university posts on its homepage this alert: “There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911”
5. Students Have Been Reporting & Posting Videos Along With Local Media
