March for Our Lives Los Angeles: Time, Map, & Route for March 24 Event

On Saturday, March 24, a national March for Our Lives event is happening, with the major march occurring in Washington D.C. at 10 a.m. Eastern and sister marches taking place around the country on the same day. One of those marches will be taking place in Los Angeles. Here’s everything you need to know about the March in Los Angeles, including what time it will start and other details.

The rally will meet at 9 a.m. Pacific at 603 S. Spring Street (i.e. 6th and Spring Street), near Pershing Square, and the event will last until 3 p.m. Participants will begin marching to City Hall at 10 a.m. to hear music and speeches from students. This is the only permitted march in LA, according to organizers. Dress for the weather: the temperature will be between 50 and 64 degrees and it’s expected to be sunny. Here’s a map of where the event will begin:

At 10 a.m., marchers will begin moving north on Spring and Broadway, from Fifth Street to City Hall, Curbed reported. Then they will meet to rally at Grand Park, Thrillist reported. The event will be concluded by 1 p.m. Speakers will include Rebecca Mieliwocki (2012 National Teacher of the Year), William LeGate, and musical performances including Charlie Puth, Rita Ora, and more.

If you’re interested in finding transportation to the event, March for Our Lives LA recommends the LA Metro as the easiest way to downtown. To find your bus or light rail route, visit www.metro.net. Trains may be delayed because of traffic, so leave early. If you’re taking a Metro, MetroLink, or MetroBus, check out the routes here.

If you’re taking Metro Light Rail, March for Our Lives LA recommends the following:

Arriving on the Blue or Expo line? Exit 7th St. Metro Center station, use Hope St exit.

Arriving on the Red or Purple line? Exit Pershing Square station. Free CityLineX shuttle through West Hollywood to the Red line’s Hollywood & Highland metro station.

Arriving on the Gold line? Exit Union Station and transfer to the Red or Purple Line to Pershing Square.

Arriving on the Silver line bus? Exit 7th St.

To get a free Lyft ride, RSVP for the rally visit marchforourlives.com/events or visit http://www.lyft.com/MFOL starting Saturday morning to get your free ride code. Enter the code into the Lyft app’s promos tab. CTA will be providing extra service on the green line.

You can learn more details about the march on Facebook here.

Additional marches are planned in other parts of the county, including Burbank, Long Beach, Manhattan Beach, Pico Rivera, Santa Monica, Studio City, and Santa Clarita.