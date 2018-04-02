Laura Ingraham’s Family & Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fox news host Laura Ingraham doesn’t have a husband, as she has never been married. However, she does have three children, and she has dated a series of men, some of them prominent, over the years.

Ingraham’s family includes her three adopted children and parents who worked in blue collar professions in Connecticut; her dad owned a car wash, and her mother worked as a waitress. She has three siblings and has written about the sexuality of her brother, Curtis. The conservative talker and author was in the midst of controversy after criticizing Parkland school shooting student activist David Hogg, who called for an advertising boycott of her show.

Mass, kayaking and kids. Perfect morning. pic.twitter.com/Ex7iveb6q4 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 2, 2017

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ingraham’s Former Boyfriends Include a U.S. Senator & TV Host

Laura Ingraham dated Keith Olbermann years ago. Although they share in common punditry and the public eye, their politics are the polar opposite. However, Olbermann told The New Yorker that politics did not drive the pair apart. “Olbermann dated Ingraham briefly a decade ago,” the magazine reported in 2008.

“There were a few problems,” he told The New Yorker. “There were a few things that I could see were going to be impediments. Oddly, they were not political things.” The magazine article did not elaborate, but it quoted Ingraham as criticizing Olbermann on the air. “I believe MSNBC really needs to bring in a medical team at this point. . . . I don’t know what happened to him. I really don’t. He didn’t use to be this way,” The New Yorker quoted her as saying.

She’s listed as also having dated Dinesh D’Souza, Robert Torricelli, and James V. Reyes. A 2015 article in Vanity Fair described D’Souza as “political pundit, writer, documentary-film maker, and onetime wunderkind of the intellectual elite.”

According to Vanity Fair, D’Souza dated several blonde conservative women. “After dating Laura Ingraham and then Ann Coulter, he found the ultimate prize in Dixie Brubaker, a beautiful blonde from a conservative California family, whom he had met while working in the White House,” the magazine reports, quoting D’Souza as saying, “It was my mission to marry the all-American girl.” D’Souza and Ingraham were once engaged.

Page Six reported that Ingraham was also once engaged to Reyes, although they reportedly broke up too, writing, “Laura Ingraham’s long search for love is finally over. The blond conservative pundit is getting married in late May or early June to Washington businessman James V. Reyes. The two met on a blind date last Memorial Day weekend.” Page Six described Reyes as helping run a family business.

The New York Daily News described him as “beer distributor Jimmy Reyes – a 43-year-old divorced father of two who happens to be a staunch supporter of ­President Bush and former fiance of right-wing radio host Laura Ingraham” and said he also dated Katie Couric. Reyes was described as a wealthy and private contributor to Republican candidates.

Ingraham has also reportedly dated the former Senator from New Jersey, Robert Torricelli.

2. Ingraham Has Never Married

Laura Ingraham is 54 years of age, but she has never married. She is a breast cancer survivor, having undergone surgery in 2005.

According to IMDB, “Laura Ingraham was born on June 19, 1963 in Glastonbury, Connecticut, USA as Laura Anne Ingraham.”

3. Ingraham Adopted Three Children

On Twitter, Ingraham labels herself “Mom, author, TV & Radio Host, The Ingraham Angle 10p ET Fox News, The Laura Ingraham Show, 9 to Noon ET.” She posted a photo her son drew for her before they boarded a flight for Easter 2018 vacation. She has three children, all adopted: Maria, Michael, and Nikolai. Both of her sons were adopted from Russia and her daughter from Guatemala, according to IMDB.

She sometimes posts photos of her children on social media. In 2017, she wrote on Twitter, “Mass, kayaking and kids. Perfect morning.” In another tweet, she boasted, “Pure joy as my 7yo Niko does a flip off board at dive meet.”

She also posted a photo of a birthday cake her children gave her:

No, the kids didn't go for the fire hazard cake! pic.twitter.com/llmLcM1k5Z — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 19, 2017

In 2009, The Washington Post reported on two of the children, writing, “Laura Ingraham, who brought home a new son, Michael Dmitri, 13 months, from Moscow last week. The conservative radio host last year adopted Maria Caroline, now 4, from Guatemala. The pundit, who spent a college semester in Russia, says, ‘The only question now: Are we having borscht or rice and beans for dinner?'”

4. Ingraham Has Written About Her Brother’s Sexuality

Ingraham has been criticized for her positions on homosexuality dating back to her years in college journalism as editor of the conservative Dartmouth Review, including sending a reporter undercover into a meeting of an LGBT organization on campus. In 1997, she wrote an article in The Washington Post indicating that her positions were “tempered” by the experiences of her brother, Curtis.

“…In the 10 years since I learned my brother Curtis was gay, my views and rhetoric about homosexuality have been tempered — not because Curtis proselytizes on gay rights, but because I have seen him and his companion, Richard, lead their lives with dignity, fidelity and courage,” she wrote.

“By refusing to give in to bitterness or defeat in the face of a relentless disease, they have shown me what C.S. Lewis meant when he wrote that our ideology and faith must leave room for tolerance and empathy. I now regret that at Dartmouth we didn’t consider how callous rhetoric can wound…”

She said she learned Curtis was gay when she was “just out of college and working as a speechwriter in the Reagan administration. I had thought about homosexuals only as part of an organized political force on the other side, and while I knew a professor who was gay, I didn’t have any gay friends. My first thought was to wonder whether Curtis was embarrassed — not about being gay, but about me, my politics and my past.”

She wrote that she and Curtis became “better friends” after she learned he was gay.

5. Ingraham’s Parents Owned a Car Wash & Her Mother Worked as a Waitress at a Steakhouse

Ingraham’s father died in 2013. His obituary says that her father, James Frederick Ingraham III, lived in Glastonbury, Connecticut for 57 years, and and died at age 88. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served in World War II as a “Boatswain’s Mate First Class aboard the U.S.S. Long Island, which saw combat across the Pacific,” the obituary said.

“After the war, Mr. Ingraham enrolled at the University of Connecticut, where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Forest Management. Upon graduation, he worked for a few years for the U.S. Forest Service before joining Pratt & Whitney in the Purchasing Department. After 30 years with Pratt, Mr. Ingraham owned and operated Coin-o-Matic Car Wash in Manchester,” the obituary says.

Ingraham’s mother was Anne Caroline Kozak, who passed away in 1999. Her obituary says she was the daughter of Polish immigrants and “worked in the thread mills of Willimantic as a young woman, then moved to Simsbury.” The obituary continues that Anne Ingraham “lived the last 45 years in Glastonbury, working at the Eastbury School, then as a waitress at Willie’s Steakhouse in Manchester until 1994.”

The Ingrahams had four children, including Laura. Her siblings are named James, Brooks, and Curtis, according to the obituary, which lists Laura as living in Washington D.C.