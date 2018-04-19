Noel Ramirez & Taylor Lindsey: A Tribute to the Fallen Gilchrist County Deputies

Sergeant Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey have been identified as the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office deputies fatally shot in an ambush at a Chinese restaurant in Trenton, Florida.

A statement from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Department indicated the shootings were completely unprovoked and that the deputies were executed through a window as they simply sat there eating a meal. The double shooting occurred in Trenton, Florida. The suspect has not been named. Few details about the incident have been released because of the ongoing investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which has not released a statement on the shooting.

Here’s what you need to know about the incident and the two officers:

1. The Suspect Walked Up, Shot the Deputies Through the Window of a Chinese Restaurant & Was Later Found Dead in His Vehicle

Update: Two Gilchrist County deputies shot, killed through restaurant window; suspect found dead

A press release from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Department describes the horrific situation.

The shooting unfolded at 3 p.m. in the afternoon of April 19, 2018. “At approximately 3:00pm this afternoon, two Gilchrist County Deputy Sheriffs were shot and killed in the Ace China restaurant in downtown Trenton, after a suspect walked up to business and shot both deputies through the window,” the press release stated.

The department announced on Twitter, “GILCHRIST COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE has suffered a terrible tragedy. Please avoid the area of SR 26 from the red light to the area of subway. No suspects are at large. Further updates will be posted later.”

Two Deputies with the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office were shot and killed in a suspected ambush approximately one hour ago.

Two Deputies with the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office were shot and killed in a suspected ambush approximately one hour ago.

The shooter was dead at the scene, although details of how his death unfolded were not yet released. “As fellow deputies responded to the scene, they found the shooter deceased outside the business, and both Deputy Sheriffs where they died of their wounds,” continued the release.

The governor and attorney general pledged any support necessary to help Gilchrist County as news of the attack unfolded. Trenton is located in north Florida, somewhat close to Gainesville.

Two Gilchrist County Sheriff's deputies killed, along with the suspect, after a shooting in Trenton.

The Sheriff’s Department indicated that a motive was not yet known. “At this point, it remains an active criminal investigation with no apparent motive or indications as to why this tragedy occurred,” the press release wrote.

“Sheriff Bobby Schultz has been on scene throughout the afternoon with his deputies and their families, notifying additional loved ones, and will be speaking to the media at 7:00pm EDT.”

“A Media Staging Area has been established in front of Duke Energy (not related to the incident) at 1532 East Wade Street in Trenton, Florida. Requests for footage of the scene will be accommodated and updated briefing times provided as soon as they are available. Officials from the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the State Attorney’s Office have all responded to the area to assist,” the release continued.

5. President Donald Trump Offered Prayers for the ‘Heroes Who Lost Their Lives’ in Trenton

Update: 2 deputies shot and killed in Gilchrist County, Fla., were ambushed; gunman dead

The president quickly weighed in with a tweet. “My thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the families, friends and colleagues of the two @GCSOFlorida deputies (HEROES) who lost their lives in the line of duty today,” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

#LAPD: We are saddened by the tragic loss to the Gilchrist County Sheriff's community. Our deepest condolences to the family, friends & colleagues of the two deputies killed from @GCSOFlorida.

The summer of 2016 was an intense one in America as police shootings dominated the news and, then, the ambush style attacks against police officers from two different agencies unfolded.

Five police officers were slain by a sniper in July 2016. That attack came at the end of a protest against police shootings.

That same summer Gavin Long murdered three police officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “The military veteran who killed three law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last summer left behind a suicide note, a prayer from an Islamic holy book and an online trail of his rage against police,” reported KansasCity.com of that attack.

As noted, however, it’s not yet clear what inspired the attack in Trenton.