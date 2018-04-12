WATCH: Video Shows Motorcyclist Rammed in Road Rage Incident

A video showing a horrifying road rage incident that escalated into a motorcyclist being rammed by a vehicle is going viral.

The footage was captured April 10 via a cellphone near Sarasota, Florida, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Authorities announced the arrest of 30-year-old Magdiel Medrano-Bonilla, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador without a valid license, as the driver who allegedly committed the hit and run crime.

In the video, which can be viewed above, a motorcyclist, identified as Darin Hendrickson, is seen veering toward a Mazda 3 hatchback before the vehicle swerves and rams the man off of his bike. It appeared that Hendrickson was motioning for Bonilla to pull over, as he was seen swinging his arms toward the car.

Hendrickson alleged that Bonilla had been throwing change at him from his vehicle.

“This is another example of people illegally coming into our community to commit crimes.” said Sheriff Tom Knight. “We have had this conversation time and time again but the problem doesn’t seem to be going away. When individuals come into our community and victimize those who live here, I take it personally. Thankfully though, through our partnership with ICE, we have been able to quickly notify their agency and look forward to them prioritizing this case so Medrano-Bonilla will no longer have an opportunity to commit crimes in Sarasota County.”

The motorcyclist said he was taken to the hospital with a hyperextended knee, severe road rash and possible fractured ribs, ABC Action News reported.

“I really just don’t understand it, how a human can do that to another human,” Hendrickson told the station. “It just doesn’t sit right with me.”

According to authorities, detectives discovered Bonilla’s partially stripped down vehicle hidden along a road in Sarasota April 10. Police believe text messages on the man’s phone indicated that he was planning to destroy the Mazda in order to avoid any criminal charges.

“By all accounts, Magdiel Medrano-Bonilla was planning to destroy the vehicle to avoid criminal charges,” authorities said in a press release.

The alleged criminal is in the U.S. illegally, according to police, who said he will be referred to federal immigration authorities.

“Born in El Salvador, Medrano-Bonilla is an illegal alien who entered the United States through Texas on March 1, 2014,” police said. “At the time, he was detained and then released with an anticipated deportation hearing scheduled for December 2019.”

Many have taken to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office Facebook page to vent their frustrations towards the incident.

“Illegals can careless about our laws, our way of life or our people,” Sidney Bristow wrote. “They won’t get caught, that’s what they think.”

Augusta Nanney stated the following on the page:

The point being he is here illegally, driving illegally, no insurance I’m betting, getting food stamps and free services I’m betting, not working legally, and he knew enough to trash the car and flee. And who pays for his trual. We do. Your taxes at work. I am betting this isn’t this guy’s first rodeo.

Bonilla was charged with aggravated battery and driving without a license. He is being held with a bond of $20,000 at the Sarasota County Jail, according to authorities.