Amy Caprio: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amy Caprio is the police officer who was killed in Baltimore Monday in the Perry Hall region, the Baltimore Sun reported. She was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle in what is normally a quiet neighborhood, residents and media sources shared. Four suspects have been arrested in connection with her death. Dawnta Harris, 16, was charged in her death today, CBS Baltimore reported. This is a developing story.

Here is what we know so far about the shooting and Amy Caprio.

1. Amy Caprio , a Four-Year Veteran, Was Responding to a Call About a Burglary in Progress

Procession of police vehicles leaves Franklin Sq Hospital with Baltimore County female police officer who died in line of duty pic.twitter.com/2HcE6KjFAz — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) May 21, 2018

Amy Caprio was killed while responding to a call in the Perry Hall region around 2 p.m. Eastern. She was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m. Eastern. Early reports said she was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle, but in a press conference on Monday police said it was a call about a burglary in progress.

Officials said that she would have been a four-year veteran this July. Police could not confirm if the officer had fired her weapon.

The suspects fled the scene and were at large, but they are now all in custody. Residents in the area on Belair and Klausmeier road were told to shelter in place on Monday, WBAL-TV 11 reported. The search area was later expanded and all residents in the Perry Hall area were asked to shelter in place. Local schools were also placed on lockdown as a precaution, including Perry Hall Elementary, Oaks Elementary, and Gunpowder Elementary. The schools were held over due to police activity in the area.

Perry Hall Elem, 7 Oaks Elem, & Gunpowder Elem are being held over on alert status due to active police activity in the area. These schools WILL NOT be dismissed at this time. DO NOT attempt to respond to the school. Call school administrators for further instructions. ^jzp — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) May 21, 2018

Some local schools even had to serve dinner to their students while they remained on alert status Monday night. As of nearly 7 p.m. Eastern on Monday, more than 1,900 Baltimore students were still sheltered in place at their schools, not able to leave as police searched for the suspect, the Baltimore Sun reported. By 10 p.m. Eastern they had been allowed to go home.

Police were looking for the four male suspects in their teens and 20s, CBS Baltimore reported, and all four have now been taken into custody.

2. Witnesses Said She Was Shot & Run Over by a Suspect

Witnesses said that Caprio pulled over a vehicle, pulled her gun, and the vehicle accelerated. Witnesses then said they heard a shot, and the vehicle ran over the officer, WBAL-TV reported. But in a later press conference, officials said it was unclear if the officer had fired at the suspects or if she had been shot herself, CBS Baltimore reported.

During an early press conference around 5 p.m. Eastern on Monday, police would not confirm if she was shot or run over. “We probably won’t know until an autopsy is completed,” said Shawn Vinson, spokesman for the Baltimore County Police.

The officer was taken to Medstar Franklin Square and pronounced dead a short time after arriving, CBS Baltimore reported.

She was a four-year veteran of the force, CBS Baltimore reported.

Tony Kurek, who lives in Perry Hall, told the Baltimore Sun that the officer was killed right outside his home, and his son tried to save her life. He said he had just walked inside his Perry Hall home when his son told him that a cop was run over. Dakota Kurek, 20, said he saw the officer draw her gun on a black Jeep Wrangler and order the people inside to get out of the car. But the driver sped forward and hit the officer instead. She landed 20 feet away. He called 911.

Tony’s other son, Logan, is a volunteer firefighter. Logan, 23, began doing CPR. He was afraid that she was already gone. “Her eyes were wide open,” Tony told the Baltimore Sun. “I had a very, very bad feeling that she was going or gone.”

3. She Was Married to Tim Caprio & Was the 10th Baltimore County Officer To Die in the Line of Duty in 150 Years

Baltimore Co police say they are trying to connect with husband of female police officer shot in Perry Hall area about 2pm..will not confirm any details of injury or condition. — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) May 21, 2018

Amy Caprio was married to Tim Caprio, the Baltimore Sun reported. A man who identified himself as her husband spoke on a radio morning show. “I’m just still grieving,” he said. “I just feel like talking about it is definitely better than not.”

She was the 10th Baltimore County officer to die in the line of duty int eh department’s almost 150-year history, the Baltimore Sun reported. The last death in the department was Officer Jason Schneider, 38, who was fatally shot while serving a warrant in 2013.

4. Caprio Solved a Series of Package Burglaries in Baltimore County in December and January & Was Named Officer of the Month

Caprio solved a series of package thefts in December and January, the Baltimore Sun reported. She reviewed security camera footage, interviewed witnesses, and compared notes from other package thefts in the region. She was able to track down two suspects who were linked to dozens of stolen packages in the region. The suspects’ hotel room was filled with stolen goods, including a quilt with a special inscription to a woman’s granddaughter. She was named officer of the month in December for her work.

5. She Was Wearing a Body Cam When She Was Shot

Officer with guns in the area. Baltimore County Police chief said: Possible Suspects are armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/v8Lof3Y6vD — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) May 21, 2018

Baltimore County Police Chief Terrence B. Sheridan said during a press conference on Monday that Caprio was wearing a body cam when she was killed. Officials will be reviewing the footage to help them identify the suspects.

Gov. Larry Hogan shared his condolences about the passing of the police officer in a message on Twitter. He said, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Baltimore County Police Officer after she was shot in the line of duty today. Our prayers go out to this brave officer’s family, @BACOPoliceFire, and the Baltimore County Community.”

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Baltimore County Police Officer after she was shot in the line of duty today. Our prayers go out to this brave officer's family, @BACOPoliceFire, and the Baltimore County community. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 21, 2018

This is a developing story.