Dimitrios Pagourtzis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dimitrios Pagourtzis is the teenage shooting suspect who allegedly shouted “surprise” before opening fire on students and teachers at Santa Fe High School in Texas. Multiple people were killed at the school. In the initial aftermath, KHOU reported that eight people were killed. That number eventually rose to 10, with officials saying that nine students and one adult had been killed.

The school is located 36 miles outside of Houston and has around 1,400 students enrolled. The majority of the fatalities are students. The suspect was first named by CBS News as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17.

The Santa Fe Independent School District posted on Facebook at around 8 a.m. local time on May 18 that Santa Fe High School was being placed on lockdown due to an active shooter event. At around 10 a.m., officials said that the scene was no longer active with Galveston County Commissioner Joe Giusti saying there were “multiple fatalities.”

A second person was detained at the scene in relation to the shooting.

1. Pagourtzis Posted a Photo of a T-Shirt With the Words ‘Born to Kill’ Emblazoned Across it

On April 30, Pagourtzis posted a photo to Facebook of a t-shirt with the words, “Born to Kill” written across it. CW39 reports that witnesses saw the Santa Fe High School suspect wearing a “Born to Kill” t-shirt and “army boots.” Those witnesses added that the suspect is “quiet” and “kept to himself.”

According to his now-deleted Facebook page, Pagourtzis is in the 11th grade at Santa Fe High School. Also on that page, Pagourtzis promoted a YouTube channel under the pseudonym Comma Kazi. The channel features three uploaded videos of various rap songs. The last update came in 2013.

In October 2016, Pagourtzis was noted as playing “a huge role” in a 14-0 victory for the Santa Fe JV football team. While in 2013, the Galveston County Daily News listed Pagourtzis as an honor student at Santa Fe Junior High School.

2. A Tumblr Page Thought to Belong to Pagourtzis Makes Reference to Nikolas Cruz

A Tumblr blog page that appears to belong to Dimitrios Pagourtzis makes reference to the accused Parkland, Florida, high school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz. That page is titled, “I do not condone.” The Cruz posted shows a picture of the accused shooter in court with a caption reading, “When a bitch mutters something under their breath after the argument is over.” The page also features photos of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mocking the see-through bookbag plan that was put in place at the school.

An Instagram page that also appears to belong to Pagourtzis shows just three photos. One shows a handgun and a knife while another shows a shooting arcade computer game. Pagourtzis wrote in the bio section, “Numb.”

3. Pagourtzis’ Father Is a Fan of Dana Loesch

Pagourtzis’ parents are Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Marie Kosmetatos. Online records show that they were married in Texas in March 2000. At the time of their marriage, Pagourtzis’ father was 45, his mother was 30. According to his Facebook page, Antonios Pagourtzis “likes” Dana Loesch. In the wake of the Parkland school shooting in February 2018, Loesch publicly defended the NRA’s stance on assault rifles.

4. Pagourtzis Is Reported to Have Also Been Armed With Pipe Bombs

#BREAKING::: second scene along Hwy 6, about two miles from the school. Authorities say they’re investigating the possibility of explosive devices inside a mobile home. pic.twitter.com/P7ktSzLxHq — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) May 18, 2018

Initial reports indicated that the suspect was armed with a sawed-off shotgun, a pistol and was carrying pipe bombs. ABC Houston reported shortly after Pagourtzis’ arrest that police surrounded a home along Highway 6 in the area with authorities saying it was possible that there were explosives inside. That scene was around a mile away from Santa Fe High School. KPRC’s Jake Reiner was at the scene and said that a law enforcement told him, “There’s a bomb,” in the mobile home.

The shooting began during an art class. Speaking to CW39, sophomore Dakota Shrader described the scene saying, “I’m still scared, my heart is broken for all these people. It’s just something that I did not want to go through, especially on a Friday. As soon as I heard that alarm, it didin’t sound like the fire alarm so I was scared wondering what that alarm was and as soon as we got outside, ‘run, run, run’ is all I heard.”

We are assisting @SantaFeISD with a multiple-casualty incident at Santa Fe High School. This is no longer an active shooting situation and the injured are being treated. #hounews pic.twitter.com/m7Wuauk9jk — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 18, 2018

According to the University of Texas Medical Branch, one middle aged man was brought to their hospital. The man is in critical condition after undergoing surgery. He was shot in the chest. KHOU’s Michelle Choi reports that the man is a police officer who was shot in the “upper arm” area.

Two others, a middle aged woman, and a person younger than 18, were both shot in the leg and are in stable condition.

ABC Houston’s Erica Simon reports that a teacher at the school is also a former Marine sounded a fire alarm to warn the school of an active shooter.

“She rather fail than go back to school again.” Mother finally reunited with daughter who goes to #SantaFeHighSchool. pic.twitter.com/g0v4aZ1AIP — Rashi Vats FOX 26 (@rashivats) May 18, 2018

In March 2018, Santa Fe High School was put on lockdown after reports of shots fired at the school, reports CW39. Freshman Gary Winthorpe told the station, “We were sitting in class and we heard an announcement that said lockdown. This is not a drill. It was scary and with what happened in Florida it made this so much more real.” Another, Lila Ismail, said, “I was really scared thinking about what happened in Florida because we were just sitting there and we didn’t know what was going to happen to us.”

The panic resulted after a female student wrote something on social media about a shooting and then someone reported hearing gun shots outside of the school. There has been no suggestion that the May 18 shooting is related to those threats.

5. Donald Trump Tweeted that Reports Were ‘Not Looking Good’ in Relation to the Shooting

Donald Trump’s first reaction to news of the shooting was to tweet, “School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!” Trump later said during a press conference, “To the students, families, teachers, and personnel at Santa Fe High, we’re with you in this tragic hour and we’re with you forever.”

While one of the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, Kyra Parrow, tweeted poignantly, “Today is my last day of school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high and I find out there’s been a shooting in Texas at Santa Fe high school. My heart aches for them.” The March for Our Lives group also tweeted about the Santa Fe shooting:

To the students and faculty of Santa Fe High School, we are with you. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/3DYXOhmwsP — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) May 18, 2018

Activist Emma Gonzalez wrote on Twitter, “Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this. You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices.”