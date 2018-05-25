WATCH: Harvey Weinstein’s Perp Walk

As news of Harvey Weinstein’s arrest spread across the internet, millions of people watched as the former American film producer walked to the doors of the NYPD to turn himself in to police. Weinstein is being charged with a plethora of charges involving rape, sexual misconduct, sexual abuse and criminal sex act seven months after women began to come forward with stories alleging misconduct by the famed Hollywood producer.

The charges filed Friday stem from incidents with two separate women in 2013 and 2004, the Manhattan district attorney said in a statement, and were the result of a joint investigation between police and the Manhattan DA’s office.

“Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual behavior with anyone. Nothing about today’s proceedings changes Mr. Weinstein’s position. He has entered a plea of not guilty and fully expects to be exonerated,” attorney Benjamin Brafman said in a statement after the arraignment.

The NYPD were waiting since early March for the Manhattan DA to sign off on the bust to charge the former movie mogul with sexual assault. The only thing that was keeping Weinstein out of jail was the okay from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual assault, sexual harassment and rape by more than 80 women including A-list actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd and Angelina Jolie, is being formally charged for a case involving a woman named Lucia Evans. Evans, a former college student and aspiring actress, says she was forced to perform oral sex on Weinstein in 2004 despite repeatedly telling him “no.”

A large crowd gathered to wait for Weinstein’s arrival at the NYPD to turn himself in, and waited outside until after his court appearance. You can check out some of the videos of his arrest below.

Rose McGowan, one of Weinstein’s many alleged victims, made an appearance on Megyn Kelly TODAY to discuss his arrest. McGowan wanted to see Weinstein behind bars because ”we were sentenced to a prison, we were sentenced to years of it before anybody believed us… We had our lives stolen, we had our careers stolen.”

“I have to admit I didn’t think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him… I have a visceral need for him to have handcuffs on.”

Weinstein’s attorney Brafman made a statement claiming that they intended to “move very quickly” to have the charges against Weinstein dismissed. He says that Weinstein will enter a plea of “not guilty.”

“We believe they (the charges) are constitutionally flawed, we believe they are not factually supported by the evidence, and we believe that at the end of the process, Mr. Weinstein will be exonerated.”

Weinstein had a $10 million bond set but will be allowed to pay $1 million in cash. He surrendered his passport and is court ordered to wear a GPS tracking device.

The prosecutor in the Weinstein case accuses Weinstein of using his “position, money and power to lure young women into situations where he was able to violate them.”

His attorney also defended Weinstein’s actions, stating “Mr. Weinstein did not invent the casting couch in Hollywood.”

“My job is not to defend behavior. My job is to defend something that is criminal behavior. Bad behavior, Mr. Weinstein did not invent the casting couch in Hollywood, and to the extent that there is bad behavior in that industry, that is not what this is about. Bad behavior is not on trial in this case.”

Braffman also alluded to the #MeToo movement while speaking about jury selection, questioning the ability to get a fair jury.

“I anticipate the women who made these allegations, when subjected to cross examination, in the event we even get that far, that the charges will not be believed by 12 people,” Braffman said.