Alison Ettel, ‘Permit Patty’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alison Ettel is the woman who called police on a elementary school-age San Francisco girl hoping to sell water to baseball fans in front of her apartment building Saturday. The girl’s mother captured it on her cell phone and posted it to Instagram. Ettel, who can be seen on her phone calling police tries to hide when she realizes she’s being recorded by the girl’s mother. Ettel has deleted her Facebook and it appears her personal Instagram but not the one for her weed business.

Now known virally as #PermitPatty, Ettel has two master’s degrees, one in urban planning, owns a medical marijuana business, was an equity trader and was a Brookings Institution researcher.

Ettel, 44, is not unlike so-called #BBQBecky, the woman who called police on a black family having a cookout in a park in Oakland who too was well-educated.

1. An 8-Year-Old Selling Water to Baseball Fans Had the Police Called on Her by Ettel

A woman named Raj on Twitter, whose cousin is the little girl, said her cousin lives near AT&T Park where the San Francisco Giants were slated to play the San Diego Padres Saturday. The girl, with a big smile and a rolling cooler, announced, “Cold water $2. Cold water $2” hoping to sell water to baseball fans.

Her mother was outside their apartment building with her daughter when Ettel began phoning the police. When the mother began capturing Ettel calling cops, she tried to hide by ducking down around a concrete wall on the sidewalk. When the mom said, “…you can hide all you want. The whole world gonna see you, boo,” Ettel comes from her hiding spot and says, “Yeah. Illegally selling water without a permit? Yeah.”

2. #PermitPatty is a Thing With General Outrage, Memes & Viral Notoriety

#PermitPatty is being likened to #BBQBecky, Jennifer Schulte, an Oakland woman who called police to report a black family having a BBQ in a park where she said no charcoal grills were permitted. It was reported later that Schulte was “evaluated for an involuntary psychiatric hold” after the incident. She too went viral after calling police and telling a 911 dispatcher that black people were using a charcoal grill in a “non-designated area in Lake Merritt park.”

People are angry but are using humor to address what The Root described as, “Calling Police on Black People For No Damn Reason.”

“This is America, where a grown San Francisco woman will call the cops on an 8-year old girl for selling water outside of her apartment building. #permitpatty.”

“This Police State Enforcer has nothing better to do on a Saturday than call the Police on an 8 year old girl selling bottled water? Welp, looks like we got another one,” tweeted Tim Black. “I call her #WaterBottleBecky but you may know her as #PermitPatty Internet do your thing!”

Another said, “She hid, knowing it as racist, terrible and wrong. She could have hung up, once she felt shame and embarrassment. But she pushed though because her hate is louder than her humanity. She and #SarahSanders should grab a meal. #PermitPatty”

“Fellow white women: if I come across one of y’all doing this, I’m going to grab you by the pony tail, grab the phone outta your hand and smash it on the street. How is this hurting you? Oh, it’s not. Stop being so damn racist. Also, that’s a child, stop being petty,” tweeted Dark Angel.

But not everyone was on board with naming Ettel.

Leslie Miley, former Twitter engineering manager, said, “Having spent years at Twitter seeing first hand the results of doxxing, swatting, and the dissemination of false/misleading information on unsuspecting people due to wrong identity or wrong place and time, we run the risk of becoming just like #PermitPatty.”

“Lives have been ruined and people have been injured emotionally/physically by hashtag justice. I too want to see #PermitPatty brought to task. The people to do that best are the people close to her,” tweeted Miley, the former director of engineering at Slack, an early Apple engineer, and now ‘Executive in Residence’ at non-profit Venture for America.

3. Ettel Co-Founded ‘Treatwell’ a Medical Cannabis Company That Sells THC Tinctures for Dogs & Cats

According to the website, “TreatWell was founded in 2015 to provide the highest quality cannabis products for both people and animals.”

Ettel is the CEO as well as co-founder.

“We recognized the need for high quality, consistency and easy titration in cannabis-infused products and set out to fill these needs. TreatWell specializes in providing non-psychoactive options for medicating with cannabis including CBD ratios and the raw, acidic compounds,” the site reads. “Our goal is to be on the cutting edge of cannabis research and to incorporate the latest thinking for what may help patients better with less.”

Cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are similar molecularly-speaking but unlike THC, which has a psychoactive component that gets you high, CBDs do not. In other words, what TreatWell sells does not get people, or pets, high.

#PermitPatty makes and sells cannabis tinctures for humans and pets. And I'm not surprised. I expect the most oppressive people to cash checks off the frameworks of the oppressed. https://t.co/65sqqql7Vu — nice (@blowticious) June 23, 2018

Ettle told ‘Edibles’ magazine, “Being an entrepreneur is part of who I am, and I am out to change an industry!”

#PermitPatty is #AllisonEttel she makes cannabis products for animals. She has more compassion for a dogs anxiety then that of the black girl she call the cops on. Let that settle pic.twitter.com/8Fm9iw8jz8 — Fullhenny Alchemist (@HennDawgHokage) June 23, 2018

An Instagram account for StashTwist, a “woman-operated, non-profit cannabis collective in the East Bay providing safe access to high-quality medical cannabis and cannabis products,” posted, “4 years ago, before permits and licenses, StashTwist was proud to support @treatwellhealth – but how easy it is to forget! Now shes calling the police on An 8 year old selling WATER in the summer without a PERMIT?!?!”

“Dear Community especially Bay Area Cannabis Community,” StashTwist writes, “We are in a time where we have to hold fast to our values it is our responsibility to call out cycles of oppressive behaviour. @treatwellhealth this behaviour lacks compassion or humanity. @treatwellhealth called the police on an 8 year old for selling water. This video was captured by the 8 year olds mother @ladyesowavy . I came across the video on @bbqnwhileblack a community watch network.”

She sells weed but has a problem with an 8 year old black girl selling water.#PermitPatty pic.twitter.com/TqCX4L495K — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) June 23, 2018

4. Featured in ‘Get Leashed’ Magazine, Ettel Says She Got Into Cannabis After an Illness: ‘I’m Not Supposed to be Alive Today’

“Despite questions of legality and perpetual gray areas, Alison Ettel TreatWell’s CEO and co-founder is hell bent on spreading the word about cannabis, a treatment that has helped many patients herself included,” Erin Kirkpatrick wrote.

Ettel, who said she has only been in the business a few years has a partner who’s been in the cannabis industry for more than two decades. Ettel said she comes from a “very professional background, doing everything from Wall Street think tanks and software companies, and I started getting into cannabis after I recovered from a coma caused by meningitis. I’m not supposed to be alive today.”

Ettel said she has “never gotten high, still haven’t gotten high, and have no interest in that.”

Ettel told the magazine she had “an MBA and a couple of other masters degrees” likes research and began studying biochemistry.

She does have degrees: but not three master’s, she has two master’s degrees and one bachelor’s degree according to her LinkedIn.

On the Instagram account for her business, where she uses hashtags like #InstaWeed and #Weedstagram, some people are furious: “You sell weed and you called the cops on a little girl selling water??? Shame on you miss.”

5. A Graduate of the University of Michigan, Ettel Has a Long Resume That Includes Urban Planning & Research, Equity Trading & Years in Software

Ettel gradated from the University of Michigan with a master’s in urban planning and an MBA. She got her undergraduate degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology in economics and finance and has worked in markets, real estate, and for the Brookings Institution she was a research associate for Metropolitan Studies where she “researched, helped author and fact check the book ‘The Option for Urbanism.’ Researched and authored research papers on the real estate environment and urban choice.”

Ettel also did a business plan for nano-fiber bandages and sold it to Dow Chemical, according to her LinkedIn.