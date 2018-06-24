Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A 15-year-old boy with dreams of becoming a cop was brutally stabbed and slashed by five men and then, while bleeding to death and trying to save himself by running to a hospital, was filmed rather than helped by onlookers.

Lesandro Guzman-feliz, known as ‘Junior,’ was mistaken for another person in a murder earlier this week described as “among the most brutal crimes I’ve seen in my 36yr career,” by Chief Terence A. Monahan, NYPD Chief of Department in a tweet.

A social media movement called #JusticeForJunior has not only been trending since the inexplicable and inhuman attack which was not only filmed, but images and video shared widely, but has helped police find the alleged killers.

Just as this story was going to press, it was announced that the NYPD has five men in custody in connection with the savage slaying.

The stabbing murder of this young man is among the most brutal crimes I’ve seen in my 36yr career. @NYPDDetectives are working hard to capture these killers, but we also need your help. Watch this video and call #800577TIPS with any information you can provide. #JUSTICEFORJUNIOR pic.twitter.com/h6QxmGtEsx — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) June 23, 2018

1. A Group of Men Out to Avenge an Alleged Attack on a Girl, Mistook Junior for Her Supposed Rapist, Ambushed Him & Viciously & Repeatedly Stabbed & Slashed the Boy With Knives & a Machete

🔴🔴 DISTURBING SURVEILLANCE VIDEO shows the moment the four cowards drag a teenager out of a Bronx bodega and stab him multiple times with knives and a machete. please call the NYPD with info on this suspects pic.twitter.com/Q36U8bATFn — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) June 22, 2018

In the video, a group of men drag the teen out of a bodega in the Belmont section of the Bronx and then, using knives and a machete, viciously stab and slash at him and as he tries to get away, drag him back for additional slashing before taking off.

It’s been reported the men conspired to find the boy after a female family member claimed she’d been raped and Junior fit the description of the alleged rapist so they hunted him down, but got the wrong person.

“This is the person we lost. not a gang member or someone who deserved it, as the news is currently portraying him right now. he was innocent and sweet. 🧡 spread this pic to let everyone see who we actually lost. the 45 will miss you forever 💔😪 @NYPD45Pct #justiceforjunior”

this is the person we lost. not a gang member or someone who deserved it, as the news is currently portraying him right now. he was innocent and sweet. 🧡 spread this pic to let everyone see who we actually lost. the 45 will miss you forever 💔😪 @NYPD45Pct #justiceforjunior pic.twitter.com/uNSXgN0Weg — Kemani Scott (@kemaniiiii) June 23, 2018

“Watching the gruesome attack of a friend which led to his death was one of the hardest things i’ve ever had to do. it’s a shame that such a sweet, innocent kid with one of the kindest hearts, met such a terrible and horrible death.I love you boy. RIP Junior💔 #JusticeforJunior,” posted Kemani Scott.

The New York Daily News reported that the killers admitted they got the wrong guy and allegedly apologized via Facebook messages.

They were looking for another kid, who ran a train on one of the killers sister and uploaded it to Facebook. Junior died brutally for simply looking like someone else. Mistaken identity. #JusticeForJunior pic.twitter.com/gDcDLUP2I6 — T👸🏾 (@monielovex) June 23, 2018

One of Junior’s family members, his brother-in-law Derek Grullon told the paper messages came from members of the Trinitarios, a Dominican gang, claiming responsibility and admitting, “We had the wrong person,” the Daily News reported.

Los Trinitarios are a notorious violent gang.

Here are the men who killed Junior (Lesandro Guzman-Feliz) taking about it just hours afterwards. They are members of the Trinitarios. I’ve seen them kill like this before. Here they are bragging about it because they thought Junior was somebody else. #JUSTICEFORJUNIOR pic.twitter.com/SrZgzr0v7T — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 24, 2018

2. Instead of Helping the Dying Teen, People Stood by or Filmed the Attack. Junior Ran to the Hospital While Bleeding to Death

#justiceforjunior Junior was only 15 years old. Dragged out of a store , Beaten and stabbed to death my men twice his age. Not ONE person helped him after he ran to the hospital to try to get help for himself. Instead everyone just watched and recorded. Justice MUST be served !💔 pic.twitter.com/RHSSQGkIcY — Skai Jackson ♡ (@skaijackson) June 23, 2018

“Our society is so trash, HOW DO YOU WITNESS SOMEONE GETTING KILLED RIGHT IN FRONT OF YOU AND JUST FILM IT OR DO NOTHING. I DONT UNDERSTAND #JUSTICEFORJUNIOR,” one post on Twitter read. And there are scores more with the same rhetorical question.

The fact that five GROWN men with KNIVES ganged up on a 15 year old makes me sick. The fact that bystanders watched and cars drove past all while a child was being stabbed to death in the street makes me want to throw up. DO NOT REST UNTIL WE FIND THESE MEN. #JUSTICEFORJUNIOR pic.twitter.com/5kp7MdXTa9 — antonio (@antoniodelotero) June 23, 2018

“The fact that bystanders watched and cars drove past all while a child was being stabbed to death in the street makes me want to throw up,” Antonio Delotero posted.

THE FACT THAT RUNNING TO A HOSPITAL IS FASTER THAN WAITING FOR AN AMBULANCE TO ARRIVE TO A MINORITY NEIGHBORHOOD IS DISGUSTING AND VILE. HE WAS 15, HE DIED BLEEDING OUT RUNNING PRAYING HE WOULD MAKE IT AFTER BEING STABBED. #JusticeforJunior pic.twitter.com/dW0SpICw1a — Nicolás Rojas (@Nicoderojito) June 23, 2018

3. Cops Worked Around the Clock Looking For His Killers & People on Social Media Helped. Five Men Were Taken Into Custody Sunday Evening

Thank U all 4 the outpouring of tips & info regarding this tragedy. We are reviewing EACH & EVERY piece of info sent 2 us..Working around the clock 2 make sure those responsible are held accountable. Our thoughts & prayers are w the friends & family of Lesandro #JUSTICEFORJUNIOR — NYPD 48th Precinct (@NYPD48Pct) June 24, 2018

Five suspects are now in custody, the NYPD confirmed for NYCAlerts. It’s been reported that even family members of some of the suspects were providing information. Reports said one of the suspects may have fled to the Dominican Republic but other reports Sunday said three suspect were picked up in Patterson, New Jersey and by early Sunday evening, police said there were five people arrested.

Someone out there knows these men, all wanted for the brutal murder of 15-yr-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Ortiz in #thebronx. Take a good look at each. It’s up to you to help us get #JUSTICEFORJUNIOR. Call anonymously 800-577-TIPS #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/UOEsr7IPCE — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) June 23, 2018

Whether they are the exact five suspects the NYPD shared with citizens earlier in the week is not clear.

#JUSTICEFORJUNIOR NYPD officials confirm, 5 suspects are in custody in connection with the brutal murder of a 15 year old boy in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/thGwnIfrRA — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) June 24, 2018

NYPD Chief F. Dermot Shea thanked the community for its help and the NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill ‘liked’ the tweet; communities of color are sometimes suspicious of police and have concern for their own safety so may not always be forthcoming with tips. Not this time.

In the Bronx on 6/20, 15-yr-old Junior Guzman-Feliz was fatally stabbed by the men in the photo (on right). He was never going to give up on his dream of being an NYPD detective & WE’LL NEVER GIVE UP ON HIM. Help us get #JusticeForJunior You can anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/0gVAMfmC7f — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) June 23, 2018

“Thank you for the many, many valuable tips. We are working 24/7 reviewing each and every tip submitted and making significant progress. It’s an expansive investigation with one salient objective: #JusticeForJunior

Just broke the news to the crowd here that 5 suspects are in custody in brutal homicide of #Bronx teen. They have been calling for justice and now they're one step closer. We're live at 630 with the latest on @CBSNewYork #justiceforjunior #justice4junior pic.twitter.com/6WTKsqXL5U — Reena Roy (@reenaroy) June 24, 2018

4. Junior Was ‘One of the Good Kids’ & Wanted to be a Police Officer. Bronx Rapper CardiB, Using Her Real Name, Donated $8000 to a GoFundMe

In an interview with the Daily News, Junior’s mother Leandra Feliz, 38, said her son was “one of the good kids.”

Junior, a member of the NYPD mentoring program Explorers, “doesn’t even know how to fight,” she said adding he dreamed of being a cop.

In the Bronx on 6/20, 15-yr-old Junior Guzman-Feliz was fatally stabbed by the men in the photo (on right). He was never going to give up on his dream of being an NYPD detective & WE’LL NEVER GIVE UP ON HIM. Help us get #JusticeForJunior You can anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/0gVAMfmC7f — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) June 23, 2018

“He was one of the good kids in the Bronx. He liked to play PlayStation, he liked pizza, he liked Dave & Busters. He has never been in any fight, never, in 15 years. He was innocent. He never grew up on the streets. He was with me all the time.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Junior’s family to help pay for his funeral. The goal was $15,000. So far, more than $117,000 had been raised. Bronx MC and award-winning rapper CardiB, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, donated $8000 to help the family.

Cardi B donated $8000 to #JUSTICEFORJUNIOR and didn't even brag about it. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/L1uzocXMkD — BARDIBADDIE (@cardibSERVANT) June 24, 2018

“It hurts me every time I see a story like this in the news. I’m a father of four and couldn’t imagine losing any one of my own kids. The violence and hate needs to stop. There’s too much other stuff already going on in this world,” Yanks pitcher CC Sabathia tweeted.

It hurts me every time I see a story like this in the news. I’m a father of four and couldn’t imagine losing any one of my own kids. The violence and hate needs to stop. There’s too much other stuff already going on in this world. #JusticeForJunior pic.twitter.com/OdMv9Vs1Uu — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) June 23, 2018

5. Some Are Outraged Because the Alleged Sexual Assault That Led to the Brutal Murder May Not Have Happened

Everyone killed him. From the girl that lied about being raped, her brother, his gang, store owner, everyone who watched as he got jumped by 5 men, and the man that told him to run to the hospital as he was bleeding to death. Fuck every single one of y’all. #JUSTICEFORJUNIOR — May (@400MAY) June 24, 2018

“Everyone killed him. From the girl that lied about being raped, her brother, his gang, store owner, everyone who watched as he got jumped by 5 men, and the man that told him to run to the hospital as he was bleeding to death. Fu*k every single one of y’all. #JUSTICEFORJUNIOR”

The Daily News the motive for the killing was related to a “a sex tape circulating on social media, which shows a teen boy rapping, while a second teen boy has sex with a teen girl whose face is covered with a shirt.” People in the community on social media said the whole thing was bogus.

Heavy will not publish the Tweets and Facebook posts with names, photos and addresses of people allegedly involved and some include the girl or young woman who claimed to have been raped, but the posts are public and easy to locate.