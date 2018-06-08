James A. Wolfe: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

James A. Wolfe, a former staff employee of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI), is accused of making false statements to special agents of the FBI “during the course of an investigation into the unlawful disclosure of classified information” to reporters, federal prosecutors announced.

You can read the court documents later in this article. James A. Wolfe, 58, is from Ellicott City, Md. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Wolfe was indicted by a federal grand jury on three counts of violating Title 18, United States Code, Section 1001.

“Wolfe is alleged to have lied to FBI agents in December 2017 about his repeated contacts with three reporters, including through his use of encrypted messaging applications,” the release says. “Wolfe is further alleged to have made false statements to the FBI about providing two reporters with non-public information related to the matters occurring before the SSCI.”

The New York Times revealed that one of the reporters, Ali Watkins, now works for the newspaper and that investigators had “seized years’ worth of (the) New York Times reporter’s phone and email records.” Ben Smith, editor in chief at Buzzfeed, where Watkins previously worked, joined the Times in raising concern about the tactic, saying in a tweet, “This story concerns a reporter’s work @BuzzFeedNews. We’re deeply troubled by what looks like a case of law enforcement interfering with a reporter’s constitutional right to gather information about her own government.”

1. Wolfe Held His Position for Almost Three Decades

Wolfe was a long-time veteran of the SSCI, the release says. “At the time he made the alleged false statements to the FBI, Wolfe was Director of Security for the SSCI, a position he held for approximately 29 years.”

The Justice Department alleges that, as SSCI Director of Security, Wolfe “was entrusted with access to classified SECRET and TOP SECRET information provided by the Executive Branch, including the U.S. Intelligence Community, to the SSCI. In this position, Wolfe was responsible for safeguarding all classified information in the possession of the SSCI.”

“The Attorney General has stated that investigations and prosecutions of unauthorized disclosure of controlled information are a priority of the Department of Justice. The allegations in this indictment are doubly troubling as the false statements concern the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive and confidential information,” announced Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. “Those entrusted with sensitive information must discharge their duties with honesty and integrity, and that includes telling the truth to law enforcement.”

According to the release, “The maximum penalty for each count of making a false statement to federal law enforcement agents is five years in prison. The maximum statutory sentences are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes. The sentencing of the defendant, if he is later convicted, will be determined by the court after considering the advisory Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”

2. The New York Times’ Says Its Reporter’s Electronic Data Was Seized

News organizations have raised concern about the government’s tactics during the Wolfe investigation. According to the story in The New York Times, Wolfe’s case “led to the first known instance of the Justice Department going after a reporter’s data under President Trump.”

The Times reported that the seizure was “disclosed in a letter to the reporter, Ali Watkins” and “suggested that prosecutors under the Trump administration will continue the aggressive tactics employed under President Barack Obama.”

The Times continued, “F.B.I. agents approached Ms. Watkins about a previous three-year romantic relationship she had with Mr. Wolfe, saying they were investigating unauthorized leaks.”

Eileen Murphy, a Times spokeswoman, expressed concern, saying, “Freedom of the press is a cornerstone of democracy, and communications between journalists and their sources demand protection.”

The Times reports that investigators did not seize the contents of messages but had “years of customer records and subscriber information from telecommunications companies, including Google and Verizon, for two email accounts and a phone number of hers.”

According to the newspaper, Watkins asserts that Wolfe “was not a source of classified information for Ms. Watkins during their relationship,” and she previously worked for Buzzfeed and Politico. The Times reported that she disclosed the relationship to the three news organizations. “The reporter told the Times she did not use Wolfe as a source during their three-year relationship, which spanned her work at BuzzFeed News and Politico,” New York Daily News reports.

Watkins covered top national security stories, including one for Buzzfeed in 2017 on Michael Flynn that starts, “The FBI was investigating former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn as recently as December, a high-level US intelligence official has told BuzzFeed News.” You can see more of her stories for Buzzfeed here.

In March 2014, Philly.com reported of her, “A senior in Temple University’s journalism program helped break a recent national story that has members of the U.S. Senate pointing fingers at the CIA…The story she developed with two other bylined reporters ran March 4 and chronicled how the CIA Inspector General’s Office asked the Justice Department to investigate allegations stemming from an as-yet-unreleased Senate Intelligence Committee report. The report delves into the CIA’s secret detention and interrogation program, the team of reporters said in a story that was widely circulated.” The reporter was described as a 22-year-old freelancer who “received a tip from sources who came to trust her while making herself a presence on Capitol Hill.” Her LinkedIn page says she also worked for the Huffington Post and McClatchy.

3. Wolfe Was Accused of Using WhatsApp & Other Programs to Engage in ‘Extensive Contact With Multiple Reporters’

According to court documents, “On or about October 30, 2017, FBI agents met with Wolfe and informed him that they were investigating the unauthorized disclosure of classified information that had been provided to the SSCI by the Executive Branch of the United States for official purposes.”

During the interview, FBI agents “showed WOLFE a copy of a news article authored by three reporters, including REPORTER #1, about an individual (referred to herein as “MALE-l), that contained classified information that had been provided to the SSCI by the Executive Branch for official purposes,” the court documents say.” Asked if he had contact with any of them, he answered no, according to the indictment.

The indictment says he also said no when asked “if he had traveled internationally with any reporter, gone to a baseball game or to the movies with a reporter, or had weekly or regular electronic communication with a reporter.” The reporters are not named in the document.

The indictment further alleges:

The FBI agents asked WOLFE about an article written by REPORTER #2 that contained information that had been provided to the SSCI by the Executive Branch for official purposes. WOLFE denied knowing about the reporter’s sources for the article. After WOLFE stated that he did not know about REPORTER #2’s sources, FBI agents confronted WOLFE with pictures showing WOLFE together with REPORTER #2. After being confronted, WOLFE admitted to the FBI agents that he had lied to them, and that he had engaged in a personal relationship with REPORTER #2 since 2014, but maintained that he (WOLFE) had never disclosed to REPORTER #2 classified information or information that he learned as Director of Security for the SSCI that was not otherwise publicly available. WOLFE also stated that he never provided REPORTER #2 with news leads, intelligence, or information about non-public SSCI matters.

According to the indictment, “Despite WOLFE’s statements, WOLFE had, in truth, engaged in extensive contact with multiple reporters, including conveying to at least two reporters information about MALE-1. WOLFE used his personal ce1l phone, his SSCI-issued electronic mail account and anonymizing messaging applications, including Signal and WhatsApp, to exchange electronic communications with reporters.”

Wolfe is further accused of having “regularly met clandestinely in person, and communicated, with REPORTER #2, with REPORTER #3, and with other reporters, in places where the substance of their communications was unlikely to be detected by others, including secluded areas of the Hart Senate Office Building, restaurants and bars, and private residences.”

The indictment provides extensive detail about Wolfe and reporter 2, without naming that person. It alleges:

During in or around 2013 and in or around 2014, REPORTER #2 was an undergraduate student serving as an intern with a news service in Washington, D.C. In approximately December 2013, WOLFE and REPORTER #2 began a personal relationship that continued until in or around December 2017. From in or around mid-2014 through in or around December 2017, REPORTER #2 was employed in Washington, D.C. by several different news organizations covering national security matters, including matters relating to the SSCI. During this period, REPORTER #2 published dozens of news articles about SSCI and its activities. From in or around mid-2014 through in or around December 2017, WOLFE and REPORTER #2 exchanged tens of thousands of electronic communications, often including daily texts and phone calls, and they frequently met in person at a variety of locations including Hart Senate Office Building stairwells, restaurants, and REPORTER #2’s apartment. WOLFE and REPORTER #2 also communicated with each other through encrypted ceIl phone applications.

Wolfe is accused of telling “Reporter #2” that “I’ve watched your career take off even before you ever had a career in journalism… I always tried to give you as much information that I could and to do the right thing with it so you could get that scoop before anyone else… I always enjoyed the way that you would pursue a story, like nobody else was doing in my hal1way. I felt like I was part of your excitement and was always very supportive of your career and the tenacity that you exhibited to chase down a good story.”

4. Wolfe Was an Intelligence Analyst for the U.S. Army

Wolfe’s LinkedIn page says that before the SSCI, he worked as an Intelligence Analyst for the U.S. Army from 1983-1987. He doesn’t list any other employment. He was based at Fort Meade.

His page also says that he attended the University of Maryland College Park, earning a degree in Business Administration and Management. He also goes by the name Jim Wolfe.

5. Wolfe Was Involved in Many Important Issues in His Position

In 2014, Wolfe was among “the current and past Democratic staff of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence” thanked “for

their hard work and diligence on the Committee Study of the Central Intelligence Agency’s Detention and Interrogation Program.”

There are two C-Span videos in that organization's library that reference him.