WATCH: Man Riding on Hood of Car Doing 70 MPH on I-95

When she says she’s done with you but you’re not really done with her #onlyinflorida pic.twitter.com/4vt34VMhN6 — dani (@danimidah) June 25, 2018

A Twitter user named @DaniMidah posted the crazy video on June 24. Midah says he was traveling along Interstate 95 close to Miami when he noticed the man hanging on to the hood of a car traveling in a separate lane going around 70 miles per hours. During the video, Midah, who uses the N-word several times, says that there was a woman in the car who seemed to be mad at the man on the hood. There has been no reports about what led to the crazy incident.

At the time of writing, Midah’s tweeted has been liked more than 11,000 times and retweeted 7,000 times. In their report on the incident, ABC Miami referred to the video as an “Only in Miami” moment.