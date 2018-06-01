Michael Hancock: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Hancock, an Uber driver in Denver, Colorado, is accused in the shooting death of his passenger while driving along the interstate.

Details of what happened are still being pieced together, but Hancock is now under arrest and being investigated for accusations of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting, which occurred along Interstate 25 early in the morning of June 1, 2018. “29 YO Michael Hancock has been arrested for investigation of first degree murder for the early morning shooting on I-25” and University, Denver police tweeted.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say a ‘Conflict’ Occurred Between the Passenger & Uber Driver

#ALERT DPD on scene at a shooting at University/I-25. 1 party transported. Ramp from SB University to I-25 shut down for investigation. No description available at this time. Updates will be posted here pic.twitter.com/cXLAx1LRnr — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 1, 2018

Denver police provided some details in a news conference. “There appears to be a conflict between an Uber driver and his passenger. The passenger did suffer gunshot wound or wounds and was transported to the hospital where subsequently he was pronounced dead a short time later,” Denver Police Department public information officer Sonny Jackson said.

He confirmed that the driver worked for Uber. “We’re going to determine if he was on a ride, what the relationship was between what appears to be a passenger and the driver, but I don’t think any relationship prior to this particular run,” Jackson said. It’s not yet known whether the passenger was also armed or what the conflict was specifically about.

The name of the victim has not been released. The 29-year-old driver also goes by the name of Michael Andre Hancock. The Denver Police Department is seeking witnesses who might have been on I-25 at the time of the shooting, which closed the freeway. “Homicide on I25 expect SB I25 at University to be closed thru rush hour due to large scene with evidence. All ptys involved are accounted for. Any witnesses on I25 between 230-245 am please call with information,” police wrote on Twitter.

Police confirmed: “#UPDATE on shooting. 1 adult male has been pronounced deceased. SB I25 will remain closed for the investigation. Find alternate routes.”

2. Hancock Works as a Youth Counselor

Uber driver shoots passenger dead on Denver highway, police say https://t.co/xAEIGLPkma pic.twitter.com/Ki6gN5wbnL — G-MAN (@Texashou1) June 1, 2018

Michael Hancock’s mother spoke to 9NEWS in Denver, who revealed that her son works as a counselor in a youth group home. As with many Uber drivers, Hancock was driving for the ride sharing service to make some extra money on the side.

The mother said her son is a hard-working married father.

“He’s a husband, a father, a college student. He works two jobs,” Stephanie Hancock told 9NEWS. “It’s a terrible, terrible thing that happened. We don’t know anything else.”

According to 9NEWS, the victim was found “on the floorboard of the front passenger seat suffering from gunshot wounds.”

3. Hancock Has a Concealed Carry Permit, His Mother Says & He’s In College

In case anyone was wondering @MayorHancock administration confirms there’s no relation between @uber murder suspect Michael Hancock and #Denver mayor #kdvr pic.twitter.com/prJ3UjDM5R — Rob Low (@RobLowTV) June 1, 2018

Hancock’s mother also told 9NEWS that her son has a concealed carry permit. That’s because he used to work as a security guard, she said. She also told the Denver television station that Michael Hancock was attending college but didn’t specify which school.

Uber’s website carries a firearm policy that bans both drivers and passengers from carrying firearms during rides. “Uber prohibits riders and their guests, as well as driver and delivery partners, from carrying firearms of any kind while using the app, to the extent permitted by applicable law,” the website policy reads.

“Please note that the only situation where we would allow a firearm while using the app is if you are transporting your firearm in accordance with the Transportation Security Administration rules for transporting firearms and ammunition. That means your firearm must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container in the trunk of the vehicle. All parts, including magazines, clips, ammunition, and bolts and firing pins must also be transported in the trunk of the vehicle.”

4. Police Found 10 Bullet Cartridges at the Scene & Hancock Alleged the Passenger ‘Tried to Attack Him’

Uber driver fatally shoots passenger on Denver interstate, police say https://t.co/N6uIPxoXdM pic.twitter.com/aHugJTsvZy — Top News (@TopPRnews) June 1, 2018

According to the Denver Post, the passenger was shot multiple times in the 2:45 a.m. shooting, and the driver is also accused of crashing the car. “Ten bullet cartridges were found at the scene of the shooting,” the newspaper reported.

The Post obtained a probable cause statement and revealed that a passerby called 911 and told police that Hancock, an Uber driver, “said his ride tried to attack him and the driver shot him.” The gun involved was a Ruger SR40, according to The Post.

5. Uber Was Previously Fined Millions of Dollars in Colorado for Allegedly Not Properly Doing Background Checks

Police: Uber driver shoots, kills passenger in Denver after getting into an altercation >https://t.co/HXcd3fj5qz pic.twitter.com/CLPodOXLgw — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) June 1, 2018

Uber has found itself under increasing scrutiny in Colorado over its drivers. According to Denverite, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission fined Uber’s parent company $8.9 million in 2017.

The fine was issued for alleged faulty background checks. “Uber was allowing people with disqualifying criminal or motor vehicle offenses and people without valid licenses to drive for the company,” Denverite reported. It’s not yet clear whether there was anything in Hancock’s background that would have been a red flag to Uber, however.

The commission had started its investigation after an Uber driver was accused of assaulting a passenger in Vail.