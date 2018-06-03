Miranda Pauley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Miranda Pauley, a former high school biology teacher in Hanover County, Virginia, is accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Pauley, who also goes by the name Miranda Nicole Pauley, is but the latest female teacher in the United States to be accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student. Pauley was a teacher at Patrick Henry High School, which is located in Ashland, Virginia.

1. Miranda Pauley Is Charged With Felony Counts for Alleged Indecent Liberties by a Custodian

In a press release, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Department revealed that, on May 31, 2018, Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Miranda Nicole Pauley, 34, of Hanover County.

“After an investigation, Pauley has been charged with four counts of Indecent Liberties by a Custodian and one count of Use of a Communication System for Crimes Against Children, all of which are a class 6 felony,” the Sheriff’s news release said.

“Pauley is currently being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond. At this time, the investigation is ongoing,” the release added. Further details of the alleged offense were not revealed. Crime Insider reported through sources that the alleged victim was a student, that the accusations involve a sexual relationship with a student, and that an incident occurred at the high school. Authorities have not yet confirmed those details, however.

Police did confirm the accusations involve a sexual relationship with a minor but would not say whether that minor was a student.

2. Pauley Has Been a Green Bay Packers Fan & Appears to Be a Mother

On Twitter, Miranda Pauley shared photos of a small child and pets. Most recently, she retweeted a story about the Green Bay Packers. She expressed a joking desire to meet quarterback Aaron Rodgers, shared information about the Bible, and wrote, “Is it summer yet?!?!”

She posted shout-out tweets to students, writing, “Biology SOL today and tomorrow! Good luck to my awesome students! YOU CAN DO IT 😊” Other tweets included, “My first block class constantly talks in hash tags #annoying #freshmen” and “Check out my baby’s photo and help me win a Milestone prize by voting from September 4th.”

Pauley’s Facebook page has been deleted. Her profile photo showed her with two small children.

3. Pauley Started Out as a Substitute Teacher

Pauley worked for the district for quite some time. She’d been a teacher since 2006 and started working for the Hanover County School District 9 years as a sub, according to NBC 12.

“This news is very disturbing, and we take these matters seriously,” the district said in a statement. “We became aware of the arrest this afternoon and immediately referred it to our Human Resources Department. While our policy prohibits the release of specific details concerning personnel-related matters, we will continue to work closely and in full cooperation with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.”

Pauley no longer works for the district, authorities said after news of the arrest broke.

4. Pauley Worked as an Independent Consultant for a Company That Sells Nail Wraps

On LinkedIn, Pauley defines herself as a teacher for Hanover County Public Schools. The only other experience she listed on the page: Being an independent consultant for Jamberry for the past two years. Jamberry sells nail wraps.

People endorsed her for the skills of curriculum development, curriculum design, and educational technology. She wrote that she was from the Richmond, Virginia area.

Pauley was released on $50,000 bond and said little during her first court hearing, Richmond.com reports.

5. Multiple Female Teachers in the United States Have Ended Up in Trouble With the Law

Female teachers or educational professionals ending up in mugshots has become a too common phenomenon over the past few years.

Cassandra White, an English teacher in Oklahoma, was even accused of taking out a marriage license with a teenage boy. Hunter Day, an Oklahoma teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to a student. Among other recent cases: Loryn Barclay, a former substitute teacher at a Missouri High School, was accused of having sexual contact multiple times with a 17-year-old boy. Shawnetta Reece, a gym teacher from Georgia, was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

Tracy Miller, a West Virginia teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to students. Nataly Lopez, a 27-year-old former substitute teacher at a middle school in New Jersey, was accused of having sexual contact with a student. Lindsey Jarvis, a 27-year-old middle school teacher's aide, was accused of the rape and sodomy of a student who was under the age of 16. Jarvis was arrested in Fayette County, Kentucky, on June 16. Then there's Laura Ramos. She is a 31-year-old Connecticut high school teacher who is accused of having sex with a special education student.