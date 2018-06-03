WATCH: Portland Protests Turn Violent Once Again

Protests in Portland turned violent Sunday as demonstrations heated up between opposing sides. The rallies drew hundreds of people to a pair of parks near City Hall, according to Oregon Live, including black-clad antifascists, better known as “antifa,” and right-wing anti-protesters in “Make America Great Again” hats.

“We will not allow racists and fascists to parade through Portland’s streets, threatening activists and targeting at-risk communities,” wrote the organizers for the counter-protest, which include Rose City Antifa, a prominent antifascist group in Portland.

Antifa, etc. on the right; Patriot Prayer, etc. on the left. Officers in the middle. pic.twitter.com/qcDCVbCFni — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 4, 2018

The event aims to draw attention to the Portland Police Bureau’s response to last year’s demonstrations, where the the chaos on June 4, 2017, was escalated by Portland police, which corralled and detained hundreds of demonstrators by using a controversial tactic known as “kettling.”

Afterward this years’ demonstration, left-leaning activists plan to spill across the street to Terry Schrunk Plaza in anticipation of members of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer, who have planned a 5 p.m. follow-up to its Trump rally last June, according to Oregon Live.

Patroit Prayer and associated people in one park; antifa, etc. in another. Police in riot gear between. pic.twitter.com/ebcUBvcuPF — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 3, 2018

The protests were planned almost exactly one year to the date after thousands engaged in opposing rallies following a fatal stabbing on a TriMet MAX train, according to KGW 8. Thousands of people had convened to protest a pro-President Donald Trump rally thrown shortly after the racially motivated attack.

Things are starting to get violent downtown at the protests. Police in riot gear just arrived. pic.twitter.com/PmrftEqipl — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) June 3, 2018

Although the protests once again turned violent, the intentions were to keep the demonstration peaceful, according to Jenny Nickolaus, an organizer with Direct Action Alliance and Empower Portland.

“We’re coming with a peaceful message,” said Nickolaus told Oregon Live.

Violence has now erupted, as documented by many Twitter users attending the protests. Videos have been posted showing several fights breaking out among protesters, with one bloodied man being dragged away while flipping off another man.

Guy got away from the person who was restraining him. Ended up on the ground. Think I saw someone hit him. Medic tended to him. pic.twitter.com/s7WS4LIt5A — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 3, 2018

That man, whose face was busted open when I got here, was wearing a Rasheed Wallace jersey pic.twitter.com/2Uh6X8XlWP — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) June 3, 2018

He was seen yelling at a group of protesters, telling them to “go back to California” and accusing them of being “privileged little brats.”

This dude has folks riled up. Language warning. pic.twitter.com/8cf5J1qtLL — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 3, 2018

The bloodied man was eventually restrained and led away by police to the Justice Center in zip ties shortly after the scuffle broke out.

This guy was saying something about wanting his hat. I didn't see what happened prior to this. pic.twitter.com/YOxtSRnAkI — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 3, 2018

The guy who was bleeding from the face was just led into the Justice Center. Looked like his hands were behind his back in zip-ties. pic.twitter.com/zOjjHKzh3m — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 3, 2018

Several more fights broke out between protesters, with one Twitter user posting updates with videos and pictures of the scene. Jim Ryan shared numerous videos showing protesters clashing violently as police started to intervene.

Breaking: Beatdowns at the Patriot Prayer and counterprotest in downtown Portland. Intense video pic.twitter.com/T2H6FveIbb — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) June 3, 2018

Crowds separated; Patriot Prayer March continues. pic.twitter.com/9Q4Aux2prz — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 3, 2018

And now we have more shoving, etc. pic.twitter.com/R8wCKdS00o — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 3, 2018

Officers in riot gear continued to try to separate scuffles and maintained a heavy presence throughout the rally, at one point deploying pepperspray.

Large concentration of officers in riot gear and protesters at SW Main and Third. pic.twitter.com/cNB0VKUyV2 — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 4, 2018

From what I observed a black-clad protester was seen attempting to produce something from a backpack and police pounced. Unclear if this is an arrest pic.twitter.com/0w8oDpBx1U — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) June 3, 2018

Another fight at the patriot prayer rally. Pepper spray deployed. pic.twitter.com/Hpx5hDERzV — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) June 3, 2018

Ryan, who has continued to update his Twitter, mentioned “tasting pepper spray or some sort of gas” in the air. He posted two more videos involving Tusitala Toese, who goes by the name Tiny, passionately speaking to the crowd and fighting with other protesters.

Toese, who is 6-foot-3 and more than 300 pounds, has regularly brawled with antifascist activists at rallies and was arrested twice by police in Portland last year during protests, according to Oregon Live.

Read the story at the beginning of this thread for more about "Tiny." He's the one speaking here. pic.twitter.com/m7T6JwXO4Z — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 3, 2018

More footage from the scuffle in downtown Portland. This happened just after some folks, including Joey Gibson associate "Tiny," showed up at Terry Schrunk Plaza. pic.twitter.com/NGUL59FCAD — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 3, 2018

More videos of the sporadic violence as it continues to escalate during the rally, including somebody throwing a milk jug at the crowd:

Another wild brawl at 5th by city hall. This stuff is craaaaazy. Violent as all hell pic.twitter.com/cKNeSc1eGJ — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) June 3, 2018

At this point the cops start pushing back; a milk jug is thrown pic.twitter.com/N5A1qBxHKl — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) June 3, 2018

This man was arrested by DHS police and taken into the federal building. Shouting “I’m compliant” pic.twitter.com/G5RZBg7X4S — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) June 3, 2018

This is a developing story. Heavy will update as more information is known.