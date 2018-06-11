PHOTOS: Kim Jong Un’s Wife, Ri Sol-ju

Days before his historic meeting with President Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took his wife Ri Sol-ju to a new seafood restaurant in Pyongyang. History has long kept the wives of Kim’s father and grandfather in the shadows, so Ri’s frequent appearance at Kim’s side is breaking the North Korean norm.

Ri, who was recently dubbed North Korea’s first lady by state media, has made “regular appearances at her husband’s side in recent months as relations have warmed between North and South Korea,” CNN reports.

When Ri was first spotted at Kim’s side, media speculated that she may have been one of Kim’s sisters or relatives, who frequently shy away from the spotlight. Dubbed Kim’s “mystery woman,” state media did not announce Kim and Ri’s marriage until July 2012, nearly three years after South Korean intelligence agencies believes the wedding actually took place.

Little is known about Ri, although she has been taking on the role of a more Western first lady over the last few years, making public appearances by Kim’s side more often since 2011, according to CNN.

Ri is believed to be in her late 20’s or early 30’s, and although there is little known about her early life or family, experts speculate that Ri was born around 1984 in Chongjin, North Korea’s third largest city, CNN reports. She graduated from Kim Il Sung University, and is the granddaughter or grandniece of Ri Pyong Chol, the former head of the Korean People’s Army Air and Anti-Air Forces, according to CNN.

Kim and Ri have three children together, according to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS). However, only one of their children has been publicly named; NBA star Dennis Rodman, who visited Pyongyang in 2013, said he held Kim’s daughter Ju Ae, USA Today reports.

Here is a look at the “Supreme” Leader’s wife Ri:

WATCH: Meet Ri Sol Ju, wife of North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Full story: https://t.co/Yzt1uq8UUj pic.twitter.com/xyQfOuNYwJ — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 19, 2018

Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan welcomed Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing pic.twitter.com/qoK4nu12xF — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) March 28, 2018