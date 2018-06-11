Tabbie Duncan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Missouri woman has lost her job and is facing outrage on social media after a racist Snapchat video of her using the n-word was shared on Facebook. Tabitha “Tabbie” Duncan was fired from her job at a St. Louis restaurant just hours after the video began to go viral, the Riverfront Times reports.

In the video, Duncan can be heard using the racial slur while others talk about going “n*gger hunting.” The shocking video was shared on Facebook on June 10 by someone who saw it on Snapchat and it has since been shared by many social media users, including social justice activists. Duncan, a 20-year-old Jefferson County, Missouri, resident was fired by the Social Bar and Grill, described by the Riverfront Times as a “breastaurant,” on Monday, June 11, the bar said on Facebook.

Duncan, has deleted most of her social media profiles, including a June 10 tweet saying she had “dropped to her knees in prayer,” and could not be immediately reached for comment by Heavy.

Here’s what you need to know about Tabbie Duncan and the video:

1. Duncan Says in the Video ‘You Get Them N*ggas’

The brief Snapchat video was posted to Facebook on Sunday by Kalle Bates, who saw it on Snapchat. You can watch the video, which is uncensored and includes multiple uses of the n-word, above. Bates wrote in her post, “So many things wrong with this Snapchat… drinking and driving and what’s being said. Why does this still get said, joke or not?”

The video shows Tabbie Duncan in the passenger seat of a truck with a Michelob Ultra in her hand and her feet up on the dashboard. A man who is off camera can heard saying, “so are we going n*gger hunting today or what?” Another man replies, “yeah we’re going n*gger hunting.” The first man replies, “we’re going n*gger hunting right now, huh?” Duncan can then be heard replying, “You get them n*ggers” while smile smirking into the camera.

The man then says to her, “look at my soon-to-be sister-in-law, she looks so pretty.” Duncan then smiles as the video ends.

The video was posted to Snapchat by Brianna Nicole Haas. And one of the men in the video has been identified as Joshua Davenport. The other man has not been named.

2. The Social Bar & Grill Says They ‘Immediately Terminated’ Duncan After Learning About the Video & Says Her ‘Incendiary Comments’ Don’t Represent Their Owners’ ‘Views, Opinions & Policies’

The Social Bar and Grill was flooded with comments Sunday night and Monday morning about Tabbie Duncan, who was featured in several photos on their Facebook page in her Social waitressing uniform. Those photos have since been removed and the bar posted a message Monday afternoon saying Duncan had been fired from her job there.

“Social Bar & Grill and it’s owners have recently become aware of a vile,disgusting, and offensive video made by one of its employees,” the Facebook post said. “Upon learning of this, Social Bar & Grill immediately terminated this employee as soon as they could reach her! The incendiary comments made by this employee absolutely does NOT represent the views, opinions, and policies of Social Bar & Grill and it’s owners. Nor will they be tolerated in any fashion. Social Bar & Grill and it’s owners continue to encourage and seek diversity in its restaurant.”

3. Duncan Recently Enlisted in the U.S. Air Force & She Has Worked at a St. Louis-Area Hospital

Tabitha “Tabbie” Duncan recently enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, according to a social media post from a family member. The family member wrote in the post, May 31 post, which shows Duncan standing between an American flag and the Air Force flag with her hand raised as if she was being sworn in, “So Tabbie Duncan did a thing today. Welcome to the United States Air Force!! So proud of you.” The Air Force has not commented about the video.

Other social media posts show that Duncan works or has worked at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital in Creve Coeur, Missouri. A photo on her Instagram page shows her with another hospital employee with a hospital name-badge clipped to her shirt. It is not clear what job she had or has at the hospital. The hospital has also not commented about the video or Duncan’s employment status.

4. She Is Also an Aspiring Model & Has Posted Several Modeling Photos on Her Instagram Page

Tabbie Duncan is also an aspiring model, along with being an Air Force recruit, a waitress and a hospital staffer. Her Instagram profile is filled with photos from her modeling shoots.

A post shared by Tabbie Duncan (@tabbieduncan19) on Apr 24, 2018 at 9:13am PDT

A post shared by Tabbie Duncan (@tabbieduncan19) on Apr 24, 2018 at 9:19am PDT

Duncan also has a modeling page on Google Photos featuring pictures taken at shoots between October 2017 and February 2018.

Duncan is from Imperial, Missouri, in Jefferson County, about 25 minutes outside of St. Louis. She has three sisters. In the video posted to Snapchat, one of the men talks about being her future brother-in-law.

5. On Her Facebook Page, Which Included Pro-Trump Memes & Memes Attacking NFL Players, She Posted a Quote Saying ‘Everyone Makes Mistakes in Life’ as the Video Went Viral

Duncan deleted her Facebook page after the video began to go viral. According to the Riverfront Times, the page included pro-Trump memes and a meme bashing NFL players for kneeling during the National Anthem.

Before deleting her page, Duncan shared a quotation that said, “Everyone makes, mistakes in life, but that doesn’t mean they have to pay for them the rest of their life/sometimes good people make bad choices/It doesn’t mean they are bad.”