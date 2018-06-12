WATCH: Trump’s Press Conference After Trump-Kim Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, “They have great beaches… You see that whatever they’re exploding their cannons into the ocean. I said boy look at that view. Wouldn’t that make a great condo?… Think of it from a real estate perspective.” Trump also paid tribute to Jong-un saying, “[He] is very talented. Anybody that takes over a situation like he did at 26 years of age and is able to run it and run it tough…You can take 1 out of 10,000 could not do it.”

Trump said that the U.S. cease “war games” around the Korean peninsula because if their expense and that they were “very provocative.” The New York Times reports that the document signed by the pair after their summit read, “We had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind. The world will see a major change… we are going to take care of a very big and very dangerous problem for the world.” Former NSC spokesman Ned Price tweeted about Trump’s decision to end the military exercises in the region, “Trump didn’t bother to inform the South Koreans or, apparently, the U.S. military that he’d made a giant concession. It also wasn’t included in the final communique, suggesting perhaps it wasn’t supposed to become public when Trump blurted it out at the press conference.”

In a separate interview with Greta Van Susteren, Trump heaped praise on Kim Jong-un, “Really, he’s got a great personality. He’s a funny guy, he’s very smart, he’s a great negotiator. He loves his people, not that I’m surprised by that, but he loves his people. And I think that we have the start of an amazing deal. We’re going to denuke North Korea. It’s going to start immediately and a lot of other things are happening, including getting the remains back. You know — that’s been — know you’ve been so involved in North Korea, but getting the remains back Greta is so important to so many people. They’ve called me, they wrote me letters, “Please can you do it?” and he’s agreed to do that, thousands of people so — who died in the war — so that’s a big deal.”

Yahoo News reporter Hunter Walker tweeted, “In his press conference, Trump used the phrase “Clinton regime” to describe America in the 1990’s. He did not use the phrase “regime” to describe North Korea.”