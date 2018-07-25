Beto O’Rourke vs. Ted Cruz: When Are the Debates?

In an open letter to Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz proposed that they engage in five topical debates leading up to Election Day in November, approximately three months after O’Rourke first challenged him to six.

Per Cruz’s strategist, Jeff Roe, the proposed debate schedule is as follows:

August 31, Dallas: Debate on “Jobs/Taxes/Federal Regulations/National Economy”

September 14, McAllen: Debate on “Immigration/Border Security/Criminal Justice/Supreme Court”

September 21, San Antonio: Debate on “Foreign Policy/National Security”

October 5, Houston: Debate on “Energy/Trade/Texas Economy”

October 12, Lubbock: Debate on “Healthcare/Obamacare”

If O’Rourke accepts the five-debate plan, all debates will take place on Friday evenings, “because the Senate is expected to be in session during that time.” They will vary in format, as well; The Texas Tribune reports that some of the debates would be in a town hall format, while others might feature the two candidates seated or standing at podiums.

“As Senator Cruz has long believed, our democratic process is best served by presenting a clear and substantive contrast of competing policy ideas, and these five debates will be an excellent way for both you and the Senator to share your respective visions with Texas voters in the weeks leading up to the November election,” Cruz campaign manager Jeff Roe wrote the El Paso Democrat.

In a statement issued through one of his aides, O’Rourke said, “I am encouraged that Sen. Cruz has decided that he’s ready to debate the issues. Our campaign looks forward to working with his campaign to finalize mutually agreed upon details.”