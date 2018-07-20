Disturbing Video Shows Branson Duck Boat Begin Sinking

Video has emerged from a neighboring boat that shows the Branson ‘Ride the Ducks’ duck boat as it slowly became overcome by rough lake water and started to sink. You can watch the video (and several others to emerge from the scene) below, but be aware that they are graphic and troubling because of the tragic moments they capture.

The boat ultimately capsized and sank, with 31 people on board, including children, in the lake near Branson, Missouri. Tragically, 11 people have died, including some of them children. Into the darkness, the divers still worked, looking for an unknown number of missing people. Seven people were taken to the hospital. Around midnight, they called off the search for the night with five people still missing.

Here’s what you need to know:

The First Video Shows Two Duck Boats Struggling in the Water Before One Slowly Starts to Sink

Two videos emerged on Facebook that were taken by a person in another boat. “We are at Branson and on the showboat! A storm came in as we got on and there was 2 ducks that you ride out there and 1 went under. Not sure if everyone on it is ok,” wrote the woman who posted them on Facebook, Jennie Phillips-Hudson Carr.

Here’s a closer look at the first video:

Some comment thread writers criticized the woman for posting the videos and some said people on the other boat should have done more to help the people on the duck. Others just offered prayers for the victims.

The casualty count grew throughout the night.

“We have eight confirmed fatalities,” the Stone County sheriff said in a news conference, adding that the victims perished from drowning. However, the casualty figure then climbed to 11 with searches for other people still underway. Seven other people were taken to the hospital. “This is going to be an all night and into tomorrow, we’re still going to be working on this.” One dive team was in the water as the sheriff spoke late in the evening hours of July 19, 2018, and another dive team was on the way. Branson City Hall is where family members should go for information, he said. “I believe it was caused by the weather,” the sheriff added of the tragedy. “It capsized and sank…The duck is still in the water… it sank.”

The Second Vote Captures Some of the Rescue Efforts, as Someone Frantically Calls for Rope

You can watch the second video above.

A video also emerged from another duck boat in the tumultuous waters:

NEW VIDEO: This is video from the second duck boat that was also out on the water sent to us by Paul. He and family are visiting from Texas. This boat made it back safely…but it shows how wild the lake conditions were. pic.twitter.com/fVpKuWDEy6 — Andrew Havranek KY3 (@AndrewHavKY3) July 20, 2018

There was a sheriff’s deputy on the boat as security who was immediately in the water rescuing people, he said. “It’s going to be a challenging night,” the sheriff said. Earlier in the evening, he said it remained a rescue and recovery mission.

Authorities are classifying the tragedy as a “mass casualty incident.”

The Boat Is Completely Underwater

Still a very active scene. Very dark besides the police lights in this area pic.twitter.com/KlRsrtWsMb — Nathan Papes (@NPapes) July 20, 2018

The boat is reportedly underwater and can’t be seen from the surface. It carried 31 people, authorities said, and appears to have flipped over as a line of thunderstorms hit the area.

8 confirmed fatalities from a Ride the Ducks boat sinking pic.twitter.com/vAmh5KcOpG — Nathan Papes (@NPapes) July 20, 2018

The sheriff also reported that seven people were taken to the hospital, and authorities were still searching for more victims, but they did not say how many people were missing. People on the nearby Branson Belle helped with the rescue, although the Branson Belle is not the boat that sank.

One local news report defined the boat as a “Ride the Ducks” boat, which is a popular tourist attraction in Branson. Southern Stone Fire, which is the lead agency responding to the scene, wrote earlier on, “Crews from multiple agencies are on scene of an MCI Mass Casualty Incident ‘tourist type boat involved’ this is on Table Rock Lake, Stone County, Branson Missouri. Taney County assisting. Several patients transported to area hospital. Divers on scene. Staging at Branson Belle. However the Branson Belle is not involved. More info to follow.” The number of injured victims is not yet clear.

“Need a water rescue. Will be north of the show boats. Will be a duck that has capsized. We have approximately 30 individuals in the water,” a dispatcher says in the early scanner audio of the tragedy. Here’s the early scanner audio:

Here’s more dispatch audio:

There’s a “duck with people in the water,” an officer also says in the audio. Responding officers called the unfolding accident a “water rescue on Table Rock.” There are injuries, the scanner traffic reported.

The City of Branson Says It’s ‘Praying for All Involved

Authorities: 'Mass casualty incident' reported at Table Rock Lake involving boat near Branson, Missouri >> https://t.co/eWYSWay2Qg pic.twitter.com/YIcJ22Tdpc — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) July 20, 2018

The City of Branson confirmed that there was an incident. “We are aware of an incident that happened tonight on Table Rock Lake, in Stone County. While the incident did not occur in Branson, we are hoping and praying for all involved. All questions should be directed to the Missouri Highway Patrol or the Stone County Sheriff’s Dpt.,” the city wrote on Twitter on the evening of July 19, 2018.

We are aware of an incident that happened tonight on Table Rock Lake, in Stone County. While the incident did not occur in Branson, we are hoping and praying for all involved. All questions should be directed to the Missouri Highway Patrol or the Stone County Sheriff’s Dpt. — City of Branson (@CityofBranson) July 20, 2018

The governor of Missouri also offered prayers.

Very sad to hear about this horrible accident – prayers for all those involved and the first responders who are assisting. https://t.co/PQ56zagc0s — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 20, 2018

The website for Ride the Ducks reads, “Ride through the scenic Ozarks on our amphibian Duck that goes right from land into the river. Climb to the top of the Mountain, discover the history behind some of America’s unique military vehicles then cruise Table Rock Lake. Quack along with the captain and the music aboard this 70-minute Ozark adventure.” Despite media reports, authorities have not yet confirmed the company that owns the affected boat, however.