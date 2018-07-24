Demi Lovato Atlantic City Concert Canceled

In the wake of her heroin overdose and subsequent hospitalization, Demi Lovato will no longer be performing on Thursday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as a part of Atlantic City’s beach concert series.

According to Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Executive Director Matt Doherty, Live Nation is currently trying to book a different act to replace her. He said, “We are clearly concerned with what’s happened with Demi Lovato today. Our thoughts and prayers are with her at this time. We should have an announcement hopefully this evening, if not tomorrow morning.”

Demi Lovato will NOT be performing on the beach in Atlantic City on Thursday, LiveNation confirms to The Press of AC's @ACPressDanzis . A replacement act for Thursday's concert will be announced soon. — John DeRosier (@ACPressDeRosier) July 24, 2018

Atlantic City’s beach concert series is still scheduling other events, including a performance by The Chainsmokers on Sunday as the third concert of the series.

In addition to her cancelled performance, Lovato’s scheduled guest appearance on Beat Shazam (which was previously taped) was cancelled earlier today, as well.

In a statement, Fox Broadcasting Company said, “Tonight’s previously scheduled episode of Beat Shazam featured a guest appearance by Demi Lovato. In light of recent reports, we have decided to replace the episode of Beat Shazam with another all-new episode. Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family.”