French Montana Reports Home Invasion in Calabasas

Early Tuesday morning, police responded to reports of a home invasion at French Montana’s Calabasas home, according to a breaking report by TMZ.

Per TMZ, at least two armed robbers broke into Montana’s home, and police were called to investigate at around nine in the morning. Though it’s unclear whether anyone was injured during the invasion, TMZ reports that Montana and some friends were in fact home at the time of the invasion and that none of them were hospitalized.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via The Blast, the armed robbers were described as two black men who “forced entry” into Montana’s home, stole an unidentified amount of property and left. They are still currently at large. However, The Blast reports that the police are currently on the scene reviewing surveillance footage, which might lend information towards identifying suspects.

Montana has yet to make a public statement on the event. His last tweet was posted last night, when he was spotlighting his own Bud Light House Party Tour with a fire emoji as a caption.

Montana recently bought his Calabasas mansion (which is located within a gated community) from fellow performer Selena Gomez. Gomez also had her own issues with the 7,700 square foot, $4.5 million house, calling 911 on several occasions in response to a man who was able to break onto her property on more than one occasion.

This is a breaking news post, and will be updated as more information comes.