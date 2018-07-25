Gregg Donovan Shows up to Guard Trump’s Hollywood Star

Getty Gregg Donovan (C) holds a Trump 2020 sign as he stands near President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 25, 2018 in Hollywood, California. The star was vandalized overnight.

After suspect 24-year-old Austin Clay took a pickax to Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Gregg Donovan is now standing by the star to protect the sign from further damage.

To US News, 58-year-old Donovan said, “It’s a California landmark. Don’t take your anger out on a tourist landmark.”

Donovan is now standing over the star with a “Trump 2020” sign. The star has been nearly destroyed, and there was also graffiti sprayed over it.

According to Los Angeles Times reporter Jaclyn Cosgrove, Donovan is a former Beverly Hills greeter who took the day off from his position at a Hollywood tour company to protect Trump’s star. He said that he hopes the star will be moved to a “safer” location, adding, “When you step on the star, it’s like disrespecting the American flag.”

 

