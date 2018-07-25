Gregg Donovan Shows up to Guard Trump’s Hollywood Star

After suspect 24-year-old Austin Clay took a pickax to Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Gregg Donovan is now standing by the star to protect the sign from further damage.

To US News, 58-year-old Donovan said, “It’s a California landmark. Don’t take your anger out on a tourist landmark.”

Gregg Donovan, former Beverly Hills greeter, took the day off from his job at a Hollywood tour company to show support at Trump’s destroyed Walk of Fame star. He hopes the star is moved to a safer location. “When you step on the star, it’s like disrespecting the American flag.” pic.twitter.com/8qFMmkgBpX — Jaclyn Cosgrove (@jaclyncosgrove) July 25, 2018

Donovan is now standing over the star with a “Trump 2020” sign. The star has been nearly destroyed, and there was also graffiti sprayed over it.

According to Los Angeles Times reporter Jaclyn Cosgrove, Donovan is a former Beverly Hills greeter who took the day off from his position at a Hollywood tour company to protect Trump’s star. He said that he hopes the star will be moved to a “safer” location, adding, “When you step on the star, it’s like disrespecting the American flag.”