Instagram Is Down on Friday the 13th

Instagram was down in the U.S. The outage seems to have occurred at around 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on Friday the 13, spooky. The desktop version displayed a “5xx Server Error” when users tried to logon. The problem is still affecting mobile users as of 3:13 p.m. By 3:15 p.m., everybody seemed to be able to log back into the social network.

According to Web Site Pulse, a 5xx Server Error indicates that the “server is aware that it is on error or is incapable of performing the request. The server response usually includes an explanation of the error situation and if it is a temporary or permanent condition.”

I use twitter to see if Instagram is down — Jake Quickenden (@JakeQuickenden) July 13, 2018

At around 3:35 p.m., Instagram tweeted, “We’re aware that some users are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We know it’s frustrating, and we’re working quickly to fix the issue!” Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington poked fun at the incident, “We’re big fans of taking time away from social media, and this afternoon @Instagram made it easier. Hope you enjoyed your time off!”

The incident was the second tragedy that occurred for Instagram on Friday the 13th after Miley Cyrus deleted all of her posts on the same day.