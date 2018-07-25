Jaggar Clayton Smith Accused of Drunk Driving Causing Death

Jaggar Clayton Smith is the teenage driver in Harris County, Texas, who is accused of causing deaths of Salma Gomez and Chloe Robison, after he was drunk behind the wheel. According to a press release from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Smith, 17, was driving his 2008 Nissan Altima southbound on Timber Forest with two passengers, Gomez, 16, and Robison, 16. The press release says that Smith was driving “at a high rate of speed” when his car spun through the center median and rotated counter clockwise. The right side of the car then struck a tree which caused the car to break into two pieces, the front and the back.

ABC Houston reports that the two deceased teenagers were students at Atascocita High School. Click 2 Houston reports that Smith is a student at Kingwood High School. Speaking to the station at the scene, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, “Just to see the devastation, how the metal is torn in half. This is not a major roadway. To see the short distance traveled to speed, you lose control, it’s very violent. Lives torn and lost and families impacted. It’s very tragic.”

UPDATE: Friends of the 3 teens showing up in droves to mourn the loss of the two teen girls. They’re cleaning up remnants of the accident, all while a memorial is starting to grow in the median the accident happened. #Khou11 pic.twitter.com/2F9T1KqQXT — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) July 25, 2018

Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted to say that the three students “were close friends.”

The front came to stop on the median while the rear continued to spin and hit another tree. Robison was sitting in the right of the back of car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Gomez had been sitting in the front of the car. She was rushed to Memorial Hermann northeast hospital where she was pronounced dead. Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted that Gomez was life-flighted from the scene “with CPR in progress.”

Smith was also taken to a hospital, Houston Northwest Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries. He was then taken into custody with authorities accusing him of two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter. Click 2 Houston reports that witnesses said that Smith was traveling between 70 to 80 mph in a 40 mph zone.

According to both Robison and Gomez’s Facebook pages, they lived in Humble, Texas. Robison says on her page that she is from Beaumont. On her Instagram page, Gomez wrote, “All for God.”

On June 16, Gomez posted a photo to her Instagram page appearing to show her and Smith at a Post Malone concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. In the caption, Gomez wrote, “My life is so sweet I feel like Cody.”