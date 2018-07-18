Josh Hader Locks Twitter Account After Alleged Old Tweets Surface

During the MLB All-Star game on Tuesday night, offensive tweets by Brewers pitcher Josh Hader resurfaced. Hader’s account quickly turned to private shortly after, though screenshots were already taken of his tweets prior to that happening.

In the middle of the game, several tweets by Hader which were posted in 2011 and 2012 surfaced, in which he reportedly said the n-word in full at one point and stated point blank that he hated gay people in another.

Following the game, Hader spoke to reporters about his tweets.

“You know, it was something that happened when I was 17 years old, as a child, I was immature…that doesn’t reflect on who I am as a person today, and that’s just what it is.”

When a reporter asked Hader if those tweets reflected his beliefs, he said, “No, not at all.”

Josh Hader addresses the tweets that surfaced during the game pic.twitter.com/Zzh6uS2frH — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) July 18, 2018

Hader then said that he found out about the resurfacing of tweets after coming into the locker room to see his phone was “blowing up.”

“There’s no excuse for what was said,” Hader said. “I’m deeply sorry for what I’ve said…and like I said, it doesn’t reflect any of my beliefs of what’s going on now.”

Hader has a Twitter following of just under 17,000 people. His Twitter profile reads, “Pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers | Love the life you live | Genesis 27:3 | @mariamacias17”

The Genesis quote referenced in his profile is from Jacob’s Deception, and reads, “Take your weapons— your quiver and bow— and go out in the field to hunt some game for me.”

The Twitter handle in his profile is for Maria Macias, Hader’s girlfriend. Her account is also private.

Josh Hader, part 2 of his comments addressing the tweets pic.twitter.com/tWs2zBmukS — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) July 18, 2018

When another reporter asked what the context was to Hader’s tweets, he said, “I’m sure there’s some rap lyrics…I really don’t know what’s all out there.”

MLB Armchair Analyst Kevin Jenkins posted a series of tweets that were allegedly posted by Hader, captioning the thread, “RIP to Josh Hader’s career.” The tweets are laden with the n-word. One tweet reads, “i don’t give a damn, I’m a triply [n-word], f*ck my lungs, f*ck my liver!”

At one point, Hader simply tweeted, “KKK.” 24-year-old Hader would have been 17 years old 2011.

In addition to racial or homophobic tweets, a slew of sexist and misogynistic tweets were screen-shotted by Twitter users prior to Hader’s account being switched to private.

In other resurfaced tweets, Hader reportedy tweeted, “I don’t drugs, just weed #Halfbaked”, as well as “Suck my c*ck! I’ll murder your family!”

dawg they are 100000% reading those tweets by josh hader right now lmfaooooo pic.twitter.com/08LTJWjMeA — paco 🇺🇸 (@AllaireMatt) July 18, 2018

As more of Hader’s tweets have been resurfacing, the reaction on Twitter has been swift, with users both calling attention to the sheer volume of offensive tweets, as well as the shock value of the content itself.

Me: These Tweets couldn't get any worse Josh Hader: Hold my beer. Josh Hader: Wait, also hold this beer, too. Josh Hader: Whoopsee, just one more I promise. Josh Hader: Okay, I'm fairly certain this is the last one. — Andrew Joe Potter (@AndrewJoePotter) July 18, 2018

In the bottom of the ninth inning at the All-Star game, MLB columnist Jeff Passan tweeted, “Some members of Josh Hader’s family, wearing his All-Star replica jersey, have taken them off and been given generic jerseys without his name on the back.”

Some members of Josh Hader’s family, wearing his All-Star replica jersey, have taken them off and been given generic jerseys without his name on the back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 18, 2018

He then tweeted in a follow-up, “One person wearing a Josh Hader shirsey just took it off, turned it inside out and put it back on.”

Another notably ironic tweet was one tweeted by Jon Heyman, a writer at Fancred, earlier in the day: “Josh Hader is my new favorite all star. I named him nicest, most unassuming all star and he gave me a lefty fist bump. From nearby Maryland, this is a real treat for him and his family. # crew”

Josh Hader is my new favorite all star. I named him nicest, most unassuming all star and he gave me a lefty fist bump. From nearby Maryland, this is a real treat for him and his family. #crew — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 17, 2018

This is a breaking news post, and will be updated with information as it comes.