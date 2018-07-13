LIVE STREAM: Rod Rosenstein Press Conference Video

Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general in charge of the Trump/Russia investigation has called a surprise press conference for 11:45 a.m. ET on July 13, 2018. The Justice Department said Rosenstein would make a “law enforcement announcement” but wasn’t more specific. It’s expected that the announcement will relate to the Special Counsel’s probe.

According to Talking Points Memo, Mueller “has indicted 12 Russian nationals accused of hacking the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign” and those indicted are “members of the Russian intel agency, the GRU.”

This is all the U.S. Justice Department said in the announcement of the surprise press conference: “Today at 11:45AM ET: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will hold a press conference for a law enforcement announcement. Watch live,” Justice wrote in a tweet. Justice also tweeted a link to this live video website.

CNN reported that the press conference is related to the Special Counsel investigation. According to CNN’s Jake Tapper, “Prosecutors from Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office and the Justice Department’s National Security Division visited the courtroom of a federal magistrate judge in DC this a.m. to return a grand jury indictment.”

Rosenstein Announced Indictments in the Last Surprise News Conference He Held

Speculation swirled on Twitter after news of the announcement came because Rosenstein didn’t provide many clues about what he was going to say. According to USA Today, some were wondering whether Rosenstein might announce indictments because that’s what he did last time he called an unexpected press conference.

“A similar situation occurred in February 2018, when Rosenstein called an unexpected press conference to announce the indictment of 13 Russian nationals and a Kremlin-linked internet firm on charges that they meddled in the 2016 presidential election,” USA Today reported.

Rosenstein has been the focal point of controversy and tension after he took over the helm of the Russia investigation, naming Robert Mueller to lead it, in the wake of the recusal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The press conference comes as Donald Trump is overseas in England.

This post will be updated when more is learned about Rosenstein’s announcement.