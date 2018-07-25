Lululemon Robbery Video Shows Legging Theft: WATCH

A crew of Lululemon thieves has struck multiple times in the Bay area, making off with thousands of dollars in high-end yoga pants. Some of it’s captured on surveillance video – which you can watch below – showing a Lululemon robbery at a Fresno, California store.

The video was released by the police in the Bay Area after a rash of Lululemon robberies. As anyone who has shopped at Lululemon knows, the yoga pants do not come cheap. Indeed, they can cost about $100 for a pair. Watch the surveillance video for one heist below. It shows the female thieves packing their bags with Lululemon merchandise at warp speed before fleeing the store in Fresno, California.

BRAZEN. It only took 30 seconds for three women to steal $17,000 worth of yoga pants from the Lululemon in the Fig Garden Village Shopping Center. https://t.co/FQ4MBvAkmR pic.twitter.com/Ewlut9JlFJ — Fox26 News (@KMPHFOX26) July 25, 2018

You can also view a portion of the video on the Fresno Police Department’s Facebook page, where it was originally posted, here. The three robbers appear to be wearing leggings as they walk into the store carrying bags within which to cram more of them.

“They walk into the store, a group of two or three come in with bags and they start filling those bags with items,” Officer Byron White of the Berkeley Police Department told ABC7.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Say 13 Lululemon Stores Were Robbed in the Bay Area

Police in California are searching for three suspects who walked into a Lululemon shop and loaded up their bags with nearly 150 pairs of yoga pants worth an estimated $10,000. Authorities believe the trio may be part of a ring targeting high-end apparel stores in the Bay Area. pic.twitter.com/8MmCoRY0pd — ABC News (@ABC) July 25, 2018

It’s not just a single robbery, either. There have been 13 robberies of Lululemon stores in the Bay Area in 12 days, ABC7 reported on July 24, 2018.

The television station reported that the thieves have stolen $50,000 in merchandise over the course of those heists. According to ABC7, Lululemon thieves have also struck in Berkeley, Gilroy, Walnut Creek, San Jose, San Mateo, and Stanford. The video in question is from Fresno, though.

The Fresno Bee reported that authorities think the women may be part of a “statewide crew responsible for about $145,000 in thefts from the chain.”

The Bee cited the brazen nature of the robberies, in which the thieves storm in and grab items before anyone has time to react.

The Group Made Off With $17,000 in Clothing During the Fresno Heist

Police believe 13 #Lululemon store robberies in Bay Area in past 12 days were all committed by same group of women: https://t.co/KybrQfEnmS — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 25, 2018

The Fresno Police Department says the videotaped robbery occurred on July 22, 2018 at 3 p.m. The suspects entered a business in the area of W. Shaw and N. Palm Ave. and stole over $17,000 worth of clothing, according to Fresno police.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the unidentified women took 148 pairs of leggings.

People filled the police Facebook comment thread with sarcastic comments and jokes. “The fact that it’s $17,000 shocks me more than the robbery,” wrote one woman. “I miss the days when robbers used to wear mask and yells, ‘everybody get down and nobody gets hurt!!!!’ Now they just walk right in and just another day,” wrote a man.

Yoga instructor Christine Brown was in the Fresno store when the robbery occurred. It was a very serious matter for those who were there.

“For me, I was just shocked, and I froze,” said Brown to ABC 13. “I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know if there was anything I could do.”

She added, “We were all in a daze. The manager was just trying to keep everything calm, saying it’s okay, it’s okay.” According to the television station, police believe it was smart of the customers and employees to let the robbers go.