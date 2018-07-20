Mark Hausknecht: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mark Hausknecht, a well-regarded Houston cardiologist who has treated former President George H.W. Bush, was shot and killed while riding a bicycle in a mysterious murder.

Bush released a statement paying tribute to Hausknecht, who was a cardiologist for more than 40 years, as did others. Authorities have not yet said whether the slaying was random or Hausknecht was targeted by the shooter, who has not been identified in a perplexing set of circumstances that unfolded in broad daylight on a city street.

“Mark was a leader in the Houston Cardiovascular Associates and specialized in cardiovascular disease,” said Houston Methodist, in a statement, adding that Hausknecht was part of the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Killer Was Also on a Bicycle

Family providing this photo of Dr. Mark Hausknecht. He was shot and killed on his way to work this morning in the Medical Center. Suspect remains on the loose. pic.twitter.com/dkTd08BJdH — Stephen Morgan Fox 26 (@StephenOnFOX) July 20, 2018

The shooting unfolded on July 20, 2018, a Friday, near the Texas Medical Center at around 8:50 a.m. After shooting Dr. Hausknecht, the unidentified shooter fled the scene on a bicycle. The murder occurred in the 6700 block of Main Street.

In a news conference, authorities said the killer turned to shoot at Hausknecht, firing multiple times.

“The suspect was on a bicycle as well, rode past the doctor, turned and fired two shots. The doctor went down immediately,” Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner with the Houston Police Department said during the news conference.

The motive is not clear. According to NBC News, Hausknecht was riding his bicycle to work when he was shot.

“There’s a lot of cameras, so we’re hoping we can get some footage of this and bring this violent criminal into custody,” Finner said in the news conference.

In a statement, Houston police confirmed that the victim was Dr. Mark Hausknecht, 65.

“Homicide detectives are going over surveillance video from numerous businesses in the area in efforts to release video of the wanted suspect last seen on a light colored mountain bicycle traveling west on Southgate Boulevard.”

According to the police statement, “Dr. Hausknecht and the suspect were seen on bicycles traveling north on Main St. at the Holcombe Blvd. intersection. Less than two blocks later, the shooting happened in front of a hotel at 6600 Main Street.”

2. Former President Bush Remembered Hausknecht for His ‘Compassionate Care’

DOCTOR KILLED: Pres. George H.W. Bush gave condolences after his former cardiologist, Dr. Mark Hausknecht, was shot and killed in the Texas Medical Center this morning | "I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care" https://t.co/MSF3sCoi4L pic.twitter.com/8LDPcKGpXA — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 20, 2018

In a statement from Kennebunkport, Maine, former President George H.W. Bush said he was “deeply saddened by the tragic circumstances surrounding the untimely passing of Dr. Mark Hausknecht in Houston earlier today, and 41 sends his most sincere condolences to the Hausknecht family, his colleagues at Houston Methodist, and his friends.”

The statement also quoted Bush as saying, “Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man. I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our prayers.”

Statement by President @GeorgeHWBush on the tragic death of Houston cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht. pic.twitter.com/Wl0g6IK3c5 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) July 20, 2018

Hausknecht once appeared at Bush’s side in a news conference after the president suffered from an irregular heartbeat. You can see photos of Dr. Hausknecht with the former president here.

3. Police Released a Brief Description of the Gunman, Who Was Wearing a Baseball Cap & Khaki Shorts

RT @ABC13Miya: Such a tragedy. Houston @MethodistHosp confirms well known cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht was shot & killed while riding to work today. He once treated President @GeorgeHWBush, & has several doctors in the family. #RIP #abc13 🙏🏼🙏🏼https://t.co/7xp4ofk8OD — Texansfan62 (@Texansfan62) July 20, 2018

The gunman was described by authorities as being between the ages of 20 and 30, and “wearing a dark shirt and pants and riding a dark colored bicycle,” according to The Houston Chronicle.

The police statement was more specific. According to the police statement, “Witnesses stated the suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, about 30 years old, about 5’10” with a slender build. He had a tan baseball cap, sunglasses, and was clean shaven. He was wearing a gray warmup jacket and khaki shorts.”

Detectives asked any residents near Southgate Blvd. at Travis Street to check their surveillance cameras between 8:40 a.m. and 9 a.m. and contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 if they see the suspect on the bicycle.

4. Hausknecht Specialized in Everything from Heart Failure to Coronary Artery Disease

Dr. Hausknecht’s Houston Methodist biography lists him as a specialist in “Cardiology Interventional Cardiology.” The bio lists the following under “education and training”:

Medical School: Baylor College of Medicine-Houston, TX – 1980

Residency: The Johns Hopkins Hospital – Baltimore – 1986

Internship: The Johns Hopkins Hospital – Baltimore

Fellowship: The John Hopkins Hospital – CV – Baltimore

Fellowship: The John Hopkins Hospital – PTCA Service – Baltimore

Board Certification: Internal Medicine – Cardiology

Board Certification: Internal Medicine – Interventional Cardiology

His clinical interests ranged from angioplasty to hypertension and atrial septum defect. Hausknecht graduated from Cornell University in1975 and Baylor College of Medicine Medical School in Houston in 1980. Hausknecht appears in an alumni photo on this page for Cornell University’s Sigma Pi Mu Chapter.

5. Hausknecht Was Remembered for His ‘Kind Bedside Manner’

#BREAKING: Doctor killed riding bike to work in Texas Medical Center has been identified as Mark Hausknecht, a cardiologist in practice for nearly 40 years. He was staff at Houston Methodist. @houstonpolice still searching for gunman. https://t.co/O2CDV7Gwwl … @KPRC2 #hounews — Aaron Wische (@KPRC2Aaron) July 20, 2018

Dr. Marc Boom, president of Methodist, told Hausknecht’s co-workers about the murder in an email obtained by The Houston Chronicle. Hausknecht’s patients “appreciated his kind bedside manner and the extra time he took to answer their questions and fully explain their condition and treatment,” The Chronicle reported.

“We will all miss seeing Mark in the hallways and seeing patients in the cath lab and (coronary care unit), where he was known as a compassionate physician with a phenomenal bedside manner,” wrote Boom. “Our employees who worked with him said patients were so proud to call him their doctor.”