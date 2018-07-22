Melyda Corado: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Melyda Corado, who worked at the Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake, was the female victim who was shot and killed after a suspect burst into the store, leading to a tense three-hour standoff that involved multiple hostages.

The still unidentified suspect was accused of shooting his grandmother and girlfriend before leading police on a chase that culminated at the Trader Joe’s on the evening of July 21, 2018. The standoff stretched into three hours and led to a frightening situation in which customers and employees jumped out of windows and hid in the store’s freezer. In the end, one employee, Melyda, lay dead.

“The destructive and tragic consequences one person can inflict are at the forefront of our minds tonight, as is the valor & dedication of our men & women who strived to protect so many innocent people-Our thoughts, prayers & hearts are with all effected by this senseless incident,” LAPD Chief Michael Moore said.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Melyda Corado’s Brother Confirmed Her Death, Calling Her ‘My World’

After allegedly engaging in another shooting and leading police on a chase, the suspect is accused of running into the Trader Joe’s. Melyda, a store employee, died from gunfire shortly thereafter, although the circumstances are not completely clear. “Corado was shot by the gunman inside the store,” reported The Los Angeles Times.

Alberto Corado wrote on Twitter that the woman who died was his sister, Melyda Corado. “I’m sad to say she didn’t make it. My baby sister. My world. I appreciate the retweets and the love. Please respect my family’s privacy as we are still coming to terms with this. #TraderJoes #SilverLake,” he wrote.

Earlier, he had written: “My sister works at the #traderjoes in #silverlake I can’t get a hold of her and I’m not sure if she was able to get out or is one of the hostages. If anyone with any information could help me out it would be much appreciated. I feel helpless and I’m scared for my sister.”

Grissel Vimbela also wrote on Twitter that she was looking for information on her sister, Melyda Corado. “if anyone has information please let me know. we are trying to get ahold of our sister,” she wrote.

Shortly after the family posted the information, local news sites confirmed that Melyda Corado was the victim who died, and they said she was a store employee.

Tributes began to flow in for Melyda.

“Dear Melyda Corado, a light and a laugh to so many of us here. Rest In Peace. Love and strength to family, friends, your co-workers at Trader Joe’s and all the community here grieving and shaken,” wrote one man. A woman wrote on Facebook, “Melyda Corado lost her life today in the Trader Joe’s tragedy in our neighborhood. I fall asleep thinking of her siblings who tweeted asking for help, for information, when they didn’t know what was going on. I saw those tweets in real time. She was the store manager. She probably worked hard for that position. She was loved. Love doesn’t always protect us, but it’s the only thing that can heal us.”

2. Melyda Was the Store Manager & the Suspect Is Accused of Earlier Shooting His Grandmother & Girlfriend

According to The Los Angeles Times, Melyda Corado was the store’s manager. She “was pulled out of the store by authorities and declared dead at the scene,” reported The Times.

The rampage started at 1:30 p.m. on July 21, 2018, the Los Angeles Police Department wrote in a statement. “A shooting occurred in Newton Division,” LAPD wrote. “The suspect then fled the scene. The suspect was located via LoJack and a pursuit ensued at which point the suspect fired multiple rounds at pursuing officers.”

The LA Times reported that the police tracked the suspect’s car using “transmissions from its anti-theft device.”

According to The Associated Press, the suspect shot his grandmother and girlfriend. He then allegedly fled in his grandmother’s Toyota Camry. The grandmother was shot 7 times, according to CNN. She’s in critical condition. The younger woman is in good condition, according to authorities.

The situation escalated to even grimmer levels when, police say, the suspect crashed his vehicle and “an officer involved shooting occurred. At the termination of the pursuit, the suspect fled into the Trader Joe’s. Inside the Trader Joe’s, a female victim was struck by gunfire. She was pronounced dead at scene.”

The suspect was also wounded in the arm after “exchanging gunfire with police,” CNN reported.

3. Dozens of People Were in the Trader Joe’s & Were Taken Hostage, Police Say

Once inside the Trader’s Joe’s, the suspect proceeded to take multiple hostages, police said. “He then proceeded to hold multiple victims hostage within the location,” the LAPD wrote. “Through the hard work of multiple LAPD entities, the suspect walked out of the location, and asked that he put handcuffs on himself, and was taken into custody.”

AP reported that the hostages were “bystanders.” Police say there were 40 people inside the store.

“Approximately 40 and 50 others–including children–in the store had hidden in the store’s freezer, in bathrooms and in closets during the tense nearly three-hour standoff,” reported Loz Feliz Ledger.

Earlier during the incident, the police wrote, “SWAT resources are on scene at the #traderjoes in #Silverlake as we work to bring a swift resolution to this incident. Again, this is an active and evolving situation, and we continue to urge the public and media to stay clear of the area.”

Around 7:30 p.m., the LAPD said, “This remains an active investigation, and the area will remain closed as our investigation continues.”

4. People Jumped Out of the Supermarket’s Windows

The situation was dramatic and frightening. According to AP, store workers and customers jumped out of windows of the store to reach safety.

Devin Field, a writer for the Jimmy Kimmel show, was at the scene when the man ran into the Trader Joe’s, and he tweeted details from the scene. “When last I left a man was nearby the barricade texting with his wife who was inside with hostages. Other people with me were giving her descriptions of their friends and family and she was verifying who was ok. Several people were confirmed as ok,” he wrote.

“To clarify my experience: I was walking in when he crashed into the entrance and got out shooting. I ducked behind the 4 foot retaining wall in the parking lot and three LAPD officers ran over, knelt behind it right next to me and opened fire,” he wrote. “Gunman returned fire and they dropped to the ground. Eventually they asked me to try crawling out but I couldn’t crawl low enough so they stopped me, worried the bullets might go through the concrete if he returned fire. once he was inside they had me crawl out and run.”

He also wrote, “Some people here with family still inside. Gunman took a man’s cell phone and sent him out. Sounds like he moved hostages to the back of the store and asked to talk to a negotiator.”

According to CNN, “Some employees climbed out a back window on a chain ladder.”

5. Trader Joe’s Described the Situation as ‘an Incredible Trauma’

“Our hearts are broken over what happened today,” Trader Joe’s said in a statement. “This has been an incredible trauma, and our thoughts are with our Crew Members and customers. Our focus is on doing whatever we can to support them at this time. We appreciate everything Los Angeles law enforcement did to ensure an end to this ordeal.”

One employee working in a back room helped employees to safety:

President Donald Trump tweeted about the incident, “Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely,” he tweeted. “Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working Federal Law Enforcement.”