Michelle Booker-Hicks, Mom of 2, Shoots Carjacker in the Face

Michelle Booker-Hicks was at a gas station in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday, July 4, when a man jumped into her car and attempted to drive it away. She was paying for gas when the carjacker got into the front seat of the vehicle. Booker-Hicks’ two young children were in the back seat of the car during the frightening ordeal, and she jumped into action.

Booker-Hicks saw the man get into her car and quickly ran to the car, able to get into the back seat where her two sons were buckled in. Determined to protect her children, she told Fox 4 that she asked the man to get out of her car, but he wouldn’t. That’s when she says she reached for the gun that she had kept in her glove compartment.

“I proceeded to jump in my backseat and told the gentleman to stop, to get out the car. He would not get out of the car. He turned around and looked at me. I reached over the armrest to get my glove compartment and that’s when I fired at him once I got the gun from my glove compartment,” Booker-Hicks told Fox 4.

Booker-Hicks shot the man in the face, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The SUV came to a stop after crashing into a fence. He was able to get himself out of the car, but had collapsed in a parking lot by the time police had arrived.

Booker Hicks went on to say that she only fired one shot, but that she would have shot him repeatedly to protect her family.

“I’m not a killer but I do believe in defending what’s mine. I hope that woke him up,” she told Fox 4. Thankfully, she and her two children, ages 4 and 2, were not injured.

After the incident, police identified the suspect as Ricky Wright. He is currently in the hospital, but his condition is unknown. According to WSFA, he has been charged with two counts of unlawful and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.