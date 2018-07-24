Nicholas ‘Duffy’ Fudge Cause of Death: What We Know About the ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star’s Death

*Note: This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

On Thursday, July 19, Nicholas ‘Duffy’ Fudge, a cast member on National Geographic’s Wicked Tuna, passed away at age 28.

According to the obituary on Remick & Gendron’s website, Fudge “Passed away unexpectedly.”

A specific cause of death has not yet been released.

The news of Fudge’s death was first released on the Wicked Tuna’s website in a Facebook post that read, “National Geographic and Pilgrim Media Group were saddened to learn that Wicked Tuna cast member Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge passed away this week. Duffy was the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s fishing vessel, Pinwheel, and has appeared on both Wicked Tuna and our spinoff series Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks. We join Duffy’s family and friends in mourning his untimely loss.”

According to his obituary, Fudge was born in Topsfield, MA, and graduated from Portsmouth High School. Growing up, his passions were fishing and the outdoors. He was also excellent in the sporting world, and participated in sports like fishing, hockey, lacrosse, skiing, snowboarding, and surfing.

A section of his obituary reads, “Nick was always the coolest kid, but he had a way of making you feel like you were just as cool.”