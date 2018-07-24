Shannon Moser, West Fargo Teacher Accused of Sexual Assault

Shannon Moser is the North Dakota middle school teacher, who was referred to as “Kim Kardashian” by students, who has been accused of sexually assaulting two students. Moser, 37, a teacher at Liberty Middle School has been investigated by police in the town of West Fargo since June, reports KFGO.

Moser is facing charges of sexual assault, a Class C felony, and two counts of using a minor in a sexual performance, Class A felonies, reports the Duluth News Tribune. The case involves two teenage boys, aged 14 and 16, who are students in West Fargo. The local school district said in a statement that they are co-operating with the investigation.

Speaking to the News Tribune, Moser’s lawyer Scott Brand, said Moser has “mentored younger women and mothers who went through a tough upbringing. She has been instrumental person in people’s lives in a positive way.” Brand also pointed out that the investigation was in its infancy.

KFGO reports that Moser resigned from her position as a 7th grade science teacher at Liberty Middle School on July 12.

The News Tribune reports that cops in West Fargo got an anonymous tip in June saying that Moser was having sex with minor males at Rendezvous Park in West Fargo. That student denied the relationship to police on July 3 but a friend told investigators that the teenager had spoken about the alleged abuse to him. When the victim was interviewed again, he admitted to his mother and to cops about the alleged abuse. The alleged abuse began in early June when the victim said he met Moser at Rendezvous Park. The victim said he got in Moser’s van and the pair drove to a gravel road and had sex, according to the News Tribune. The student said that Moser told him “no one can know,” after the intercourse.

That report says that Moser is also accused of giving the boy “electronic tobacco products.” A separate complaint said that Moser was sharing naked photos via Snapchat with the 16-year-old. The News Tribune reports that Moser is considered a family friend of one of the victims.

Moser has taught in West Fargo since 2016 and is a resident of Moorhead, North Dakota. The News Tribune reports that Moser first met with officers on July 11 in relation to the alleged abuse. During that interview, police searched Moser’s cell phone and found pornographic videos of older women having sex with younger “boys.” Also in that interview, Moser made reference to her husband and four children.

Moser’s professional conduct had been under scrutiny during the 2017-18 school year, reports the News Tribune. The newspaper says that Moser had been allowing certain students to call her “Kim Kardashian.” Moser is also accused of being inconsistent in regard to the school’s dress code and how she enforced it with certain students. During the summer of 2017, the News Tribune says Moser attended a student’s party and took photos with minors. Moser is also accused of allowing students to eat lunch in their classroom, in contrary to school rules. Despite these problems, Moser’s contract with the school district was renewed in April 2018.