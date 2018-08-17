Deven Davis, Jonathan Davis’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Deven Davis, Korn frontman Jonathan Davis’ estranged wife, was found dead Friday afternoon, according to TMZ. Deven was a former adult film star who married Jonathan in 2004. They had 2 kids together.

The news comes on the heels of a restraining order filed today, after Jonathan Davis filed for the judge to temporarily block any child custody or visitation by Deven, TMZ reports. The restraining order also prohibits her from having contact with the family dog, Chaos.

Here’s what you need to know about Deven:

1. Deven Struggled With Drug Abuse & Was Separated From Jonathan At The Time of Her Death

The Korn lead singer claimed that his wife was a heavy drug user, and filed for divorce in October of 2016, “citing irreconcilable differences,” TMZ reports. He claimed that her drug use was causing her to neglect their children and that she had become dependent on prescription pills and illegal narcotics.

“Jonathan claimed she had a drug dealer boyfriend who was recently passed out on her living room couch when he brought the kids to her house. Jonathan says he found a heroin pipe and cocaine floating in the toilet bowl and found Deven passed out on the floor upstairs,” TMZ reports.

A recent article by Metal Injection highlights Jonathan’s past issues with drug and alcohol abuse. Although Jonathan was able to overcome his addiction, his wife was not. Her cause of death has not been released as of Friday afternoon.

2. She Changed Her Name to Deven Davis Years Before She Met Jonathan, When She Was Just Starting to Model

Deven was born in Ruskin, Florida, as Deven Augustina Schuette, according to Crunchbase. She changed her name to Deven Davis when she was just 18-years-old, long before she met and married Jonathan Davis, Crunchbase reports.

She has been married to Jonathan Davis since October 5, 2004, and Jonathan has often considered her his “muse.” They have two children, and have been active in the Los Angeles community during the fires and mudslides, helping rebuild homes and donating to worthy causes.

3. Deven Created a Fashion Line After Working at a Boutique in Malibu

According to the Huffington Post, she and Jonathan moved to Malibu in 2006, where she became a partner at a boutique. After her experience at the boutique, she “knew she wanted to start a clothing line” with her husband.