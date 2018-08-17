Deven Davis, Jonathan Davis’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Deven Davis, Korn frontman Jonathan Davis’ estranged wife, was found dead Friday afternoon, according to TMZ. Deven was a former adult film star who married Jonathan in 2004. They had 2 kids together.
The news comes on the heels of a restraining order filed today, after Jonathan Davis filed for the judge to temporarily block any child custody or visitation by Deven, TMZ reports. The restraining order also prohibits her from having contact with the family dog, Chaos.
Here’s what you need to know about Deven:
1. Deven Struggled With Drug Abuse & Was Separated From Jonathan At The Time of Her Death
The Korn lead singer claimed that his wife was a heavy drug user, and filed for divorce in October of 2016, “citing irreconcilable differences,” TMZ reports. He claimed that her drug use was causing her to neglect their children and that she had become dependent on prescription pills and illegal narcotics.
“Jonathan claimed she had a drug dealer boyfriend who was recently passed out on her living room couch when he brought the kids to her house. Jonathan says he found a heroin pipe and cocaine floating in the toilet bowl and found Deven passed out on the floor upstairs,” TMZ reports.
A recent article by Metal Injection highlights Jonathan’s past issues with drug and alcohol abuse. Although Jonathan was able to overcome his addiction, his wife was not. Her cause of death has not been released as of Friday afternoon.
2. She Changed Her Name to Deven Davis Years Before She Met Jonathan, When She Was Just Starting to Model
Deven was born in Ruskin, Florida, as Deven Augustina Schuette, according to Crunchbase. She changed her name to Deven Davis when she was just 18-years-old, long before she met and married Jonathan Davis, Crunchbase reports.
She has been married to Jonathan Davis since October 5, 2004, and Jonathan has often considered her his “muse.” They have two children, and have been active in the Los Angeles community during the fires and mudslides, helping rebuild homes and donating to worthy causes.
3. Deven Created a Fashion Line After Working at a Boutique in Malibu
According to the Huffington Post, she and Jonathan moved to Malibu in 2006, where she became a partner at a boutique. After her experience at the boutique, she “knew she wanted to start a clothing line” with her husband.
She asked Jonathan what he thought and he “wanted something black, so she started researching ‘black’ and came across the word ‘Somber’ which meant ‘ash of black,'” the Huffington Post reports. They came up with “Somber One” and launched their company.
Deven and Jonathan began working on the font and art work of their line, and a cherub was born. Deven told the Huffington Post that the cherub was inspired by their son, who had chubby cheeks and curly hair.
The first printing of their shirts sold out in under 30 minutes at a festival that Korn was performing at. They kept 10 Somber One shirts for themselves and Jonathan wore them as his personal clothing line for a decade, the Huffington Post reports.
4. Deven Battled Drug Addiction For 20 Years & Would Often Bring Home Strangers Who Would Try on Jonathan Davis’ Clothes While He Wasn’t Home
According to Jonathan, Deven had battled drug addiction for 20 years. Jonathan noted her drug use was causing emotional harm to their kids. She’d been to rehab 6 times and “is constantly under the influence of the nitrous oxide, cocaine and Norco,” according to TMZ. PopCulture reports that Deven disappeared from a recovery facility shortly before her death.
Jonathan also claims that Deven would go on a binge, she would “routinely bring home unsavory characters, including strangers. Some of these people are random fans of my music who she allows to come into the house, go into the master bedroom closet and try on my clothes.”
5. Deven Leaves Behind Two Children – Pirate & Zeppelin
Deven and Jonathan were married in Hawaii a decade after the release of Korn’s first album. Deven leaves behind two children, Pirate Howsmon Davis, 13, and Zeppelin Howsmon Davis, 11.
Deven was also the stepmother to Nathan, Jonathan’s first child with ex-wife and high school sweetheart Renee Perez.
This is a developing story. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known. Please check back for updates.