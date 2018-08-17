WATCH: Disturbed New Single: ‘Are You Ready’

Disturbed announced the release of their highly anticipated newest album, Evolution, which is due out October 19 of this year. To get fans pumped for the new album, the band also released the new lead single, “Are You Ready,” with an accompanying music video.

Disturbed launched a poll last week, asking fans to choose if they would rather have the band release a heavy song or a ballad. According to the band, the “consensus was overwhelming” toward one side, and the band went with the heavier of the two.

You can pre-order Evolution, which will feature 10 tracks, here. Check out “Are You Ready” along with the accompanying music video below.

The band was excited to share the song with fans, saying “it is with tremendous pride, joy, and anticipation that we look forward to sharing the next chapter in the creative life of Disturbed with the world.”

They also claim that the upcoming album is “truly unique” and showcases the most adventurous combination of musical style and mood that the band has ever attempted since forming Disturbed in 1994.

“The writing and recording sessions that fostered this album were truly an emotional and magical experience for us, creating without boundaries or limitations, and simply going where each day’s musical inspiration led us. Influenced by some of the great classic rock records of our youth, it is an experience unlike anything we’ve previously created.

Its time is drawing near for the world to finally hear what is undoubtedly the most daring record of our lives.”

The list of tracks on Evolution can be found below:

01. Are You Ready

02. No More

03. A Reason to Fight

04. In Another Time

05. Stronger On Your Own

06. Hold On To Memories

07. Savior of Nothing

08. Watch You Burn

09. Best Ones Lie

10. Already Gone

Although fans were understandably excited for the new song and album, there were also some disappointed fans weaved in as well. Some of the main complaints about the song centered around fans wishing the song was heavier and wondering what “cover song will be on the newest album,” referring to the band’s incredibly popular cover of “The Sound of Silence,” by Simon and Garfunkel. The general consensus from many fans was that the song sounded too similar to several of their older songs.

Brian Raczynski wrote on Facebook: “

“This song sounds almost identical to “Ten Thousand Fists” but isn’t NEARLY as powerful. Pretty underwhelming in my opinion. Plus, the Ready Player One style video was lame. Too bad,” another user posted on YouTube.

However, a lot of fans claimed that the song sounding like older Disturbed songs was a good thing, as that’s when the band was in their prime and releasing what many consider their best music.

Calvin Vice wrote: “Okay….this sounds exactly like EVERY. OTHER. DISTURBED ANTHEM. EVER. That’s EXACTLY the way it’s supposed to sound. This is what you get when a band is rested, hungry, and ready to kick ass again. Can’t wait to hear the rest of it.”