Erica Michelle Levy, Geraldo Rivera’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Erica Michelle Levy is the wife of Fox News commentator Geraldo Rivera. When they tied the knot in 2003, she was 28 and he was 60. It is the fifth marriage for Rivera. Like her husband, Levy also worked in television.

1. Erica Michelle Levy Met Geraldo Rivera in 2001 When She Was Working on His CNBC Show

Enjoying historic #MackinacIsland #GrandHotel with my beautiful bride of 15 years pic.twitter.com/JGcPqLV2rr — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 10, 2018

Erica Michelle Levy graduated college from the University of Wisconsin in Madison with a bachelor’s degree in communications. She advanced her journalism with a move to New York City, where she got a job as a producer at NBCUniversal.

Levy met Rivera in 2001, when she was 26 years old. She was working as a producer on his CNBC show, Rivera Live. The age difference did not seem to be a factor in their relationship. They were married two years later.

At the time of their marriage, Levy was no longer working at CNBC. According to a wedding notice in the New York Times in 2003, Levy had begun a new job as a documentary producer. She became the executive producer of Geraldo’s Voyager: From Roots to the Rain Forest with aired on the Travel Channel. The program was created by Rivera’s production company, Maravilla Productions.

2. Levy and Rivera Got Married in a Jewish Ceremony in New York City

Erica Levy and Geraldo Rivera got married August 10, 2003. The ceremony took place in New York City, at the Central Synagogue, located on east side of midtown Manhattan. Rabbis Peter Rubinstein and Rosette Barron Haim officiated.

The couple went on a honeymoon in the south of France. They lived in a two-house compound in Edgewater, N.J. near the George Washington Bridge. According to Variety, Rivera bought one of the homes in 1998 but it’s unclear exactly when he acquired the second.

At the time of their marriage, Levy was 28 and Rivera was 60. Her birthday is January 30, 1975. Rivera was born July 4, 1943.

3. The Couple Welcomed a Baby Girl in 2005 and Love Sharing Photos of Her as a Young Teenager

Really nice 15th anniversary weekend with my beloveds. pic.twitter.com/Ye9jwJ8Jud — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 14, 2018

Solita Liliana Rivera was born in 2005, just before Levy and Rivera’s second wedding anniversary. She is now 13 years old and often appears in pictures alongside her parents. On August 14, 2018, Rivera shared the above photo on Twitter with his wife and daughter. He wrote, “Really nice 15th anniversary weekend with my beloveds.”

Solita Liliana Rivera appears to be just as comfortable around cameras as her parents. She smiled brightly for the cameras in October 2015, when they took her to see the premiere of the movie “Pan” in New York City.

Guess who’s following in who’s footsteps? On @kidsnews Sol will be ready by my retirement. pic.twitter.com/3pXyCmYYmG — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 8, 2018

On August 8, Rivera shared this photo of Solita speaking in front of a green screen. The tweet reads, “Guess who’s following in who’s footsteps? On @kidsnews Sol will be ready by my retirement.”

My birthday girl is a teenager! Sol’s 13 today, and we’re celebrating in midtown. She’s in the middle with best friends Alex on left and Lola right. Lots of love on 6th Avenue xxx pic.twitter.com/i5Q3DIAyII — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 2, 2018

The family has since moved to Shaker Heights, Cleveland but they spent Solita’s 13th birthday in New York City. Rivera shared the above photo on August 2 from midtown Manhattan. The picture was taken not far from the Fox News studios.

4. Erica Levy and Geraldo Rivera Have Made Ohio Their Permanent Home, Having Bought a Mansion in a Cleveland Suburb

In 2017, Erica Michelle Levy and Geraldo Rivera bought a mansion in her hometown of Shaker Heights, a suburb of Cleveland. The tweet above appears to show a massive entryway.

According to Variety, the mansion is reportedly worth $2.8 million and is nearly 13,000 feet, It has six bedrooms and six full bathrooms. The house was first built in 1968.

Before moving in, the couple sold their Edgewater, New Jersey compound. They also sold their Upper East Side 40th-floor apartment, which overlooked Central Park. That home was approximately 2,500 square feet and reportedly sold for $6.1 million.

Sol’s 1st #Cavs game. Home team lost to hapless #Knicks-Last game of regular season-relatively irrelevant since team already in playoffs-all buzz & boo’s directed at #TristanThompson who allegedly cheated on very pregnant #KhloeKardashian Most fans like @elevrivera on #TeamKhloe pic.twitter.com/9pxtYS4iHM — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 12, 2018

It’s safe to assume that Levy was already a Cleveland Cavalier fan, having grown up in Shaker Heights. But it appears she now has her husband and daughter on board! Rivera tweeted a photo from a home game on April 12, with all three of them sporting Cavs gear.

5. Erica Levy and Geraldo Rivera Reportedly Belong to Opposing Political Parties

Geraldo Rivera is a registered Republican, while Erica Michelle Levy is reportedly a Democrat. However, Rivera has expressed disappointment with his party. In June of 2018, during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s program, Rivera slammed the Trump administration’s controversial policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the border. Rivera described the policy as an “obscenity” and “cruelty.” He also questioned, “When did we become the party of child abuse?”

Proud of wife @elevrivera & her mom Nancy Levy joining 100’s of others in Cleveland & 1000’s across nation demonstrating their opposition to draconian #immigration enforcement & their support for compassionate policies that keep migrant families together. pic.twitter.com/ffTETiz3Ok — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 30, 2018

His wife clearly agrees. Erica Levy and her mother attended a rally on June 30, 2018 in Shaker Heights to protest the separation policy. Rivera wrote his support on Twitter. “Proud of wife @elevrivera & her mom Nancy Levy joining 100’s of others in Cleveland & 1000’s across nation demonstrating their opposition to draconian #immigration enforcement & their support for compassionate policies that keep migrant families together.”

Rivera recently criticized his own network for the coverage of murdered Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts. During an appearance Thursday, August 23, Rivera said Fox News was wrong for strongly emphasizing the fact that the suspected killer was an illegal immigrant. He said the media should be not politicizing the murder of this innocent young woman.

Rivera told host Martha MacCallum, “I know that most of the Fox audience disagrees with me, but I’m begging you to have compassion and not brand this entire population by the deeds of this one person. We, at this network, are putting that spin on this story. This is a murder story. It’s not an immigration story.”