WATCH: Man in Scrubs Calls Woman the N-Word in Mississippi

A white man dressed in scrubs was caught on video calling a black woman the n-word multiple times during a profanity-laced racist rant at a donut shop in Flowood, Mississippi. The video was posted to Facebook on Saturday and has gone viral after it was shared by activists across social media.

In the video, the man appears to be in an argument with an employee at Donut Palace as another woman films using her cell phone camera. The man turns his attention to the woman filming and tells her “shut your f*cking mouth.” The woman responds, “who are you talking to?” He then replies, “you’re a child, shut up.” She says back, “your’re a son of b*tch, that’s what you are. You don’t speak to me that way.” The man then starts to leave the store telling the employees, “I will be back to talk to your manager,” but then stops and turns back to her.

As the man drops his keys or phone to the ground, he yells at her, “You’re a n*gger. You’re a n*gger, shut up.” The woman yells back at him, “oh I’m a n*gger? now I’m a n*gger? And you’re a b*tch. Say it again.” He then says, “n*gger,” twice more before walking out the door to his car.

You can watch the video below (warning – graphic language):

Flowood, Mississippi, is located just outside of Jackson. Donut Palace has not commented about the video. The man in the video has been identified by some on social media as a radiology technician who works at a local hospital, but Heavy has not yet confirmed his identity.

A screenshot of an apology attributed to the Facebook page of the man suspected of being in the video has also been circulating on social media. In the post, which has since been deleted along with the man’s Facebook page, he wrote, “I am so sorry, there is nothing I can say that will change what I said. I drove back up there and tried to apologize and she had gone. I regret every word that I said there is no excuse to every say these horrible things. I only hope that by me sharing a public apology in this incident you could show me some grace. I was upset about another issue and it spilled over into this and I can’t apologize enough.”