InfoWars.com Was Down on August 11

InfoWars.com was down at approximately 3 p.m. Eastern time on August 11. The site going down comes days after Alex Jones’ company was banned by Facebook, YouTube, iTunes and Spotify. The outage appeared to last more than 10 minutes. There is no confirmation if the site being down was the result of a glitch or of something more nefarious.

This is what greeted users of the conspiracy theory website prior to it going back up:

The Info Wars website receives around 10 million visitors per month, according to Quantcast. It widely reported in the lead up to the 2016 presidential election that the website was linked to by bots connected with Russian hackers. Alexa says that the website attracted 352,617 visitors per day.