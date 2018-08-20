Is ‘Teen Mom 2’ on TV Tonight? 8/20/2018

There is no new episode of Teen Mom 2 tonight because of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. The VMAs often air on Sunday nights in late August, but this year, the show has moved to a Monday night, the same night that Teen Mom 2 generally airs. Usually, Teen Mom 2 episodes air at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In the past, when special Teen Mom episodes have aired on awards show nights, but this year, it’s not happening.

So, when is the next new episode of Teen Mom 2 on TV? The show will return on August 27, 2018, with a brand new reunion episode, for part 2 of the special. The official plot description of the episode reads, “Dr. Drew and Nessa talk to Jenelle, Chelsea, Kailyn, Leah, and the rest of the cast about all the explosive moments from this season.”

In other recent Teen Mom 2 news, Kailyn Lowry revealed that she is still sleeping with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, according to The Hollywood Gossip. Lowry’s nemesis, Briana DeJesus has also had a new development in her life, but it’s not as joyful. DeJesus’ baby daughter, Stella, recently underwent surgery, as reported by People.

After Stella was born, she was diagnosed with a potentially dangerous heart problem, but DeJesus recently revealed another issue her daughter was dealing with. In an interview with Radar Online, DeJesus said, “She has septic arthritis. It’s common in kids.”

On part 1 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion show, DeJesus and Lowry, along with DeJesus’ sister, got into a physical altercation at the top of filming. A pregnant Chelsea DeBoer opted to immediately leave the stage and film at a later time. Jenelle Evans did not show up to film at all, because her husband, David Eason, was not allowed to be filmed after his controversial and homophobic statements on social media. Evans reportedly voiced that she did not want to attend without him.

To catch up on season 8 episodes, along with other past episodes of the show, as well as part 1 of the 2018 reunion, Amazon has individual episodes, in addition to the entire season, available for purchase online.

