WATCH: Judge Elizabeth Scherer Blasts Attorney Dana McElroy

Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave Attorney Dana McElroy some harsh feedback during a hearing Wednesday afternoon for Nikolas Cruz, the teen accused of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Judge Scherer blasted Dana McElroy, an attorney for the Sun-Sentinel, for advising the newspaper to use a “cut-and-paste tactic to reveal redacted information in Cruz’s education records,” according to News 3 Las Vegas.

“If I have to specifically write word for word what you are & are not permitted to print & I have to take the papers myself & redact them with a Sharpie..to make sure you all cant read whats not supposed to be reported, then I’ll do that,” Judge Scherer says in the video. She also called the paper’s reporting “shameful.”

Watch: Judge Elizabeth Scherer blasts Dana McElroy, the attorney for the Sun Sentinel newspaper over the release of school records for Nikolas Cruz, suspected gunman in Parkland shooting. "Shame on you!"

Judge Scherer chastised McElroy for leaving her with the impression in previous hearings that the Sun Sentinel “agreed not to publish any information that was exempt from disclosure under Florida’s public records laws,” Herald Mail Media reports.

McElroy claimed that the Sun Sentinel had never made any promises regarding Cruz’s education records, and argued that the court order barring the release of information was directed at government agencies, and not the media. McElroy also argued that the news organization was well within its legal right to publish it.

On August 3, the school Broward County School District released a report on Cruz’s education record, but was supposed to black out nearly two-thirds of the report, because it disclosed information that Cruz was entitled to keep private. However, the method used to post the report on the district’s website made it possible for people to still read the blacked-out portions of the report if they copy and pasted the content into another file, the Herald Mail Media reports.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer finds the newspaper's actions to be an ethical violation on their part and has left the matter "under advisement." Leaving her ruling/decisión for later

Just last week, prosecutors released 12 hours worth of video of Cruz’s interrogation, during which he said voices in his head told him to “burn, kill, destroy.”